Pedestrian Group – that’s right, us – are on the hunt for an experienced Senior Web Developer (SYD) to take the reigns on and optimise our digital product. In this role, you will lead the product engineering and web development across our group of brands to ensure we deliver market-leading web experiences for our readers. The successful candidate will be responsible for core website development & management, buildING and guiding the development of ad hoc commercial & creative projects and working collaboratively with internal & external stakeholders, including Technical Manager, Creative Project Managers and external suppliers. To apply you must have experience managing internal and external development resources and proven WordPress engineering skills. Read more and applyhere!

UMM Agency offers a strong and reputable pedigree in integrated communications, leading campaign strategy and creation for key brands in consumer tech, gaming, music, TV content, FMCG, festivals, homewares and lifestyle. They are on the hunt for a passionate Social Media professional to join the team as a Senior Social Media Executive (SYD). You will be a key member in the Social + Content team, someone who feels comfortable attending client briefings and is capable of presenting creative ideas and developing and implementing social media advertising strategy. In this role, your key responsibilities will include working alongside the Social Media, Influencer and Content in-house specialists on the conceptualisation of Integrated Campaigns that are led for existing clients, prospects and the agency itself. You will also be developing campaign proposals, incl. concept insight and rationale, roll-outs, Social media advertising strategy, forecasting, etc. You will need 1+ years experience with Facebook Ads Manager and ofcourse a passion for Social Media, content and digital. Read more and apply here!

Universal Media Co is one of Australia’s largest media companies with a range of popular magazines, websites, social, and video brands. They are currently seeking a passionate full-time Customer Success Manager (SYD) to join their client management team and provide their large base of advertisers with exceptional service. This role has two key aspects. Firstly, on the client side, you will contact advertisers and welcome them to the company while you collect the material required to action their print, digital, social and video campaigns. Secondly you will work closely with the internal print and digital teams to ensure that all campaigns and content are delivered on time. Experience delivering high quality customer service and a genuine care for customer outcomes. B2B customer service experience and media experience will be well regarded. Read more and apply here!

Glamcorner is a fashion-tech company experiencing rapid growth. They are looking for a casual Laundry Assistant (SYD) to join their Logistics Team. Their Logistics Team prides themselves on delivering joy to our customers and are committed to delivering memorable experiences for every customer with care and attention to detail. Our laundry operation is a fast-moving environment with time-sensitive processes due to the nature of the business. Must have some laundry or fashion experience and knowledge of fabrics and washing colour and white clothes to apply. Read more here!

Online Marketing Gurus is a rapidly growing digital marketing agency. They are on the lookout for a capable Developer (SYD) to join their small, fast-paced team. Key responsibilities include implementation of SEO project work on clients websites, troubleshooting and problem solving code (PHP, Javascript, HTML) on clients websites and Google Analytics & Google Tag Manager implementation. Must have 3+ years experience with front end development to apply. Read more here!

IXIAH is a designer brand located in Sydney. We are looking for a strong & hardworking Retail Store & Sales Manager (SYD) to manage our Paddington Store. This role is for an exceptional candidate who will need to hit the floor running, have strong communication skills, able to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment. Dedication and understanding of the brand is crucial. Retail experience and management skills are required. Read more and apply here!

Hello Molly are seeking a full-time Social Media Coordinator (SYD) to join their team. Key responsibilities include end to end management of Hello Molly’s social media platforms, including but not limited to creating, curating and scheduling all content and producing all of our social media content, including flatlays and coordinating social media content shoots. To apply you must have a strong understanding of branding and tone of voice and demonstrated experience producing content across multiple social channels, targeting each to the relevant platform. Read more and apply here!

ReachOut Australia is the most accessed online mental health service for young people and their parents in Australia. They are hiring a Marketing and Social Media Coordinator (SYD) to support the broader marketing function and manage the content (and moderation) across ReachOut’s social media platforms. Key responsibilities include managing social media for all of ReachOut’s channels (currently: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn) to ensure increased engagement and reach across audiences (young people, parents, and schools) to support the organisation’s goals. Read more and apply here!

