Professional Beauty Solutions is an Australian-owned beauty distribution company based in Sydney. Due to rapid expansion they are on the hunt for an amazing Digital Marketing Manager, in this newly created role, to help them take their business to the next level in ecommerce! Working closely with the Marketing Director and co-founders of the business, they are looking for a Marketing Manager/Digital Brand Manager to lead their daily marketing activities. An ideal role for an ex-agency candidate looking for a move to in-house. This is a fast paced and exciting position and the star applicant will be responsible for driving the development and execution of all marketing initiatives in-house, utilising the skills of their marketing team. With 15 different beauty brands under their management, the ideal candidate will be a dynamic individual – highly organised and able to plan marketing schedules in advance, but flexible enough to implement new content at short notice. If you think this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, apply now!

Join the largest 3D Visualisation studio in the world, Binyan Studios, as their Production Manager, working with clients locally, nationally and globally within the property industry, in a fun & creative environment. Offering flexible working with opportunities to work from home, Binyan Studios is on the hunt for a superstar Producer to join their team on the delivery of Films and Animations for property and architecture. Their clients are world-renowned architects, developers, creative agencies and property agencies. In this role you will confidently communicate with clients and manage their expectations, proactively collate project information from external stakeholders and organise into internal production briefs and effectively interpret a client brief and communicate to the internal production teams. To succeed in this role you will have 2+ years in project management ideally in the creative industry, i.e. marketing, property or architecture and it’s a major plus if you have industry experience in architectural visualisation. If this sounds like the role for you, Apply now!

If you’re hungry to succeed and can sell a pen like Jordan Belfort, this might be the perfect role for you. Pedestrian Group is on the hunt for a Sales Executive to join their Programmatic sales team in a full-time role based in Sydney. As their preferred candidate, you will demonstrate a natural ability to build relationships, collaborate effectively and deliver on personal sales targets. Reporting to the National Group Programmatic Manager, your role will be to cultivate and grow Pedestrian Group’s client base within your allocated agency patch. You will be responsible for crafting best-in-market responses to client briefs, as well as proactively identifying and unlocking new client opportunities. You will be joining Pedestrian Group during an exciting phase of growth, with the opportunity to work across some of Australia’s most loved brands. If you have 2+ years experience in a publisher, media agency or sales role and have the desire to work in an unparalleled company culture where career development is fostered, and wins are celebrated then this is the role for you! Apply now!