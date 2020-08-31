Pedestrian Group, that’s right WE are hiring! Please come and join our team, we are so very lovely. We are on the lookout for an organised, detail oriented and motivated Accounts Assistant (SYD) to report to our Financial manager, on a part time basis (3 days per week). In this role, you will be responsible for entering & reviewing payable and credit card purchases, setting up and maintaining new vendor accounts, processing of Accounts Receivable invoices, debt collection and general filing. To apply you will need experience in accounts payable & receivable, strong Excel and Xero skills and an accurate data entry skills with strong attention to detail and understanding of cost coding. If you think you have attention to detail to rival Adrian Monk, we want to hear from you! Read more and apply here!

Overport Agency is a communications agency working with both national and international brands, with a passion for Brand, Words and Social. They are currently on the hunt for an Online Community Manager (MELB) to join the team to join their team on a part time basis. In this role, your key responsibilities will include posting, response management, monitoring & enaging in conversations, responding and reporting on weekly performance etc. In addition to this you will throwing your ideas around to continually improve social engagement, or you’ll be assisting the Accounts Team with driving our client brands. To apply, you will need a passion for social media, a basic understanding of Social Media Metrics and KPIs and a degree in marketing or communications. Read more and apply here!

Fashionista are a fast-growing fashion wholesale company who distributes multiple international fashion labels, and design and develop our own contemporary women’s brands. They are looking for a Wholesale Coordinator (SYD) to join their vibrant and passionate team as they embark on an exciting period of global growth and expansion. In this role, your key duties will include but are not limited to managing all customer service inquiries for wholesale accounts, sales agents and e-commerce customers (national and international customers), entering wholesale orders, provide excellent product knowledge and support to external stakeholders, liaising with assistant buyers at major department stores in Australia and internationally and general office duties. To apply, you will need experience in a Sales Support/Administration role or similar and strong communication skills with the ability to provide clear and concise information to colleagues and customers. Read more and apply here!

The Atticism are currently looking for a full time PR Account Manager (SYD). This role requires someone with exceptional time management skills, a strong customer focus and who is incredibly results driven. Responsibilities include but aren’t limited to writing new client proposals, maintaining relationsips with existing clients, writing creative pitch material and gaining meaningful coverage for your clients. Read more and apply here!

The Atticism are also hiring a part time Office Manager & Team Leader (SYD). This role can often be high pressure and requires someone with senior level account management experience in public relations, as well as experience managing a team, providing feedback/reviews and with exceptional customer service skills. This role includes ensuring staff performance is at a high, management reviews, hosting weekly WIPs, account supervision and actively seeking new business for the company and putting us forward at meetings and pitches. This role is for someone who is confident, motivated and goal oriented. Read more and apply here!

