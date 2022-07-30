Qudos Bank Arena is Australia’s #1 entertainment venue. They are looking for a professional, dedicated and driven individual to join their Sydney team as Accounts Assistant. This role is primarily responsible for the accurate and efficient processing of accounts receivable, accounts payable, bank reconciliations and inventory costs related duties as required. Reporting directly into the Finance Manager, this role involves confidential and sensitive financial information. To be successful in this role you will have tertiary qualification in Accounting, Finance or related field and have demonstrated high-level administration and organisational skills. If you are passionate about entertainment and live events, this is the role for you! Apply now!

Five Senses Coffee needs an enthusiastic, upbeat Coffee Sales and Account Manager to work with them in Melbourne. This is a full-time position working in a small team intent on building relationships and loyal partnerships with new and existing cafes and restaurants across Melbourne and Victoria. The role of a Sales and Account Manager is to grow Five Senses Coffee by providing café owners and baristas with all the knowledge, skills and resources they need to build great coffee programs in the coffee capital of the world. In your role, you will focus on business growth and retention of their client base in Melbourne and surrounds. Using your creativity and natural talents, you will work to cater to new up-and-coming business people as well as the more experienced café managers and owners. You will demonstrate your coffee skills and knowledge, sales and account management as well as project management and above-the-line thinking. Your administrative and analytical skills will allow you to produce reports that offer accurate information and actionable insights. If you want to work for a business that strives to be a progressive, exciting company that looks after its staff, Apply now!

Social Status is a Digital Marketing Agency based in Melbourne. They work with over 70 clients across 25+ industries & they’re looking for an experienced Account Manager to join their growing team to help their clients meet their marketing objectives. As a digital marketing agency, Social Status offers an exciting, fast paced work environment where you can say goodbye to the mundane monotony encountered in so many other roles. The Social Status team work hard and enjoy having a team of like minded people who’re consistently pushing to better themselves professionally to increase the success of their clients and their business. As an Account Manager, you will be an expert at dealing with clients and managing your team on deliverables. You’ll spend your time talking with their clients, managing your content / advertising resources and applying your creative flair as part of the team in reviewing meaningful content and conceptualising paid strategies to benefit their client’s ROI objectives and campaigns in a positive way. This is your opportunity to be a part of one of Melbourne’s premier agencies and join a team of young, fun individuals working on some of Australia’s biggest brands. Apply now!

Georg Jensen is a Danish design house renowned for artistic boldness, superior craftsmanship and collaborations with some of the leading designers of the past century and today. George Jensen is looking for an entry-level Junior E-Commerce Support role that will provide support to their E-Commerce team based in Sydney. This will include: stock management, sales, and online content for our four websites: Georg Jensen, Alessi, David Jones and The Iconic. In this role you will assist with: online customer service assistance, reporting all technical issues and assist in their correction and manage cancelled stock, faulty stock, and stock not available in the system. To be successful in this role you will have experience in retail, sales, or administration / support role and have a high level of accuracy & attention to detail. If this sound like the opportunity for you, Apply now!

Pedestrian Group is Australia’s leading youth media group and the home of the world’s most revolutionary digital media brands. They bring young Aussies the stories they want across all of their interests – from culture to tech, business to gaming, fashion to entertainment, politics to lifestyle. They are currently on the hunt for an awesome Creative Project Executive on a full-time basis to work out of their Sydney office. As a Creative Project Executive your primary duties are to lead the daily operations of live client campaigns, internal and external client communication, and adhere to processes that best serve Pedestrian’s commercial objectives. The role reports to the Group Creative Project Manager with the onus of ensuring all campaigns run smoothly and to agreed timings and budget. To nail this role you will have excellent client service ability, commercial acumen and high attention to detail. Think you got what it takes?!? Apply now!

Nourelle is an independent, talent-first agency who represent some of the fastest growing talent in Australia. Based in Melbourne, they are currently looking for an Assistant Talent Manager to work with a slew of prominent Aussie creators across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube in comedy, acting and music. In this role you will: assist the Associate Talent Manager in inbound queries/briefs, work with the Associate Talent Manager in delivery of both talent and brand-side campaigns and liaise directly with talent on changes to brand campaigns. If you’re obsessed with social, you can deal with umpteen brand proposals, and can handle talent disapprovals, changes and requests, this is the role for you! Apply now!