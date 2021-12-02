Live touring is back, and we’re excited! Australia’s leading concert promoters Frontier Touring/Chugg Entertainment are expanding in preparation for a big year. They’re on the hunt for a proactive music-loving Marketing Coordinator / Assistant to start in January 2022. You’ll be working on tours such as The Killers, Billie Eilish, Faith No More, Justin Bieber, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, Vance Joy and more. Based out of the Melbourne office, you will be an integral member of the Marketing team in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland. You may have just graduated, or have 1-2 years of experience under your belt, but if you’re eager to learn and work alongside this expert team, apply here!

Opportunity awaits for a music loving Communications Coordinator / Assistant to join the Melbourne Frontier Touring/Chugg Entertainment team in January 2022. You will be a key support role for the Communications team in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland and will be working on tours such as The Killers, Billie Eilish, Faith No More, Justin Bieber, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator and Vance Joy, plus more. If you live for live music and got desperate waiting to get to a gig over the past two years, you could be the one. Whether you’ve just graduated, are starting your career in PR, or have 1-2 years of experience and thrive working across multiple projects, get on board, apply here!

Reality Eyewear have a Logistics Support role for their Melbourne based warehouse team. If you’re into working hard, and having a good time, then this could be the role for you. You’ll join a small and motivated team too; skilfully process and pack orders, liaise with customers and retailers and be an all round friendly, reliable part of the company. Ideally you’ll have experience in stock management in retail or wholesale, and most importantly you must enjoy work that requires a super-focused attention to detail. The extra perks include extensive in-house training, coaching and development, plus inside knowledge on all your favourite brands. If that resonates and you’re motived, detail oriented and hard working, apply here!

Brandalism is on the hunt for a Community Coordinator to join a bunch of passionate and hardworking digital content marketers. They’re on the search for a super motivated, driven, social media savvy individual with exceptional communication skills. Bring your natural flair for managing multiple priorities, can-do attitude, and technical know-how to this team. You’ll have at least 1-2 years of experience in a similar role or business (internship experience accepted) and tertiary qualifications in a relevant field. Initially this role is contracted, 5 days per week starting mid-January 2021, and for the right candidate a full-time permanent role within the year. If this sounds like the job for you, apply here!

Palm Noosa is searching for an energetic and motivated full-time Graphic Designer and Social Media Manager to join their HO team. This established Noosa Heads based label creates Aussie beach styles, and their ideal candidate (aka you) is an innovative creative who understands their quintessential Aussie beach-to-bar lifestyle and aesthetic. You’ve got 3 + years experience within a fashion agency (or equivalent), knowledge of Adobe InDesign and Photoshop primarily, and you’re a gun with social media trends and metrics. If your passion for fashion is strong, and this sounds like your exciting next role, apply here!

Megaphone Marketing is a leading Australian digital agency with a mega-opportunity for an over-achieving, trailblazing Junior Account Manager. You will join on events, mini golf, the occasional karaoke set and no two days will be same in this unique company. Your responsibilities include Facebook advertising, communicating with clients and account management (for up to 8 clients). This rare opportunity to join a #1 rated digital agency will offer up-skilling workshops, coaching and leadership development. Plus training from Facebook and Google HQ. You will be someone who wants to grow, believes in innovating, and creativity above all else. If this calls to you, apply here!

