Hello Molly are seeking a full time Office Assistant All-Rounder (SYD) with an emphasis on digital marketing duties. In this dynamic role you will assist the digital marketing team, tasks include but are not limited scheduling social content and completing basic tasks across various social media platforms as well as performing ad hoc duties around the office. The ideal candidate would be a recent digital graduate who is eager to contribute to the day-to-day running of one of Australia’s most dynamic eCommerce companies. Apply here!

ToniMay are hiring a casual Retail Sales Assistant (SYD) to work out of their boutique Paddington store in Paddington. In this role you will assist with customer inquiries and questions and work independently in the boutique.If you are an exceptional sales professional, who cares about creating an amazing customer experiences and you connect with their brand then they want to hear from you. Read more here.

Melanie Grant are hiring a Skincare Retail Consultant (SYD / MELB) to carry out a diverse range of retail-specific, client facing activities founded in exceptional customer service and advisory around products, formulations and caring for the skin. This consulting role is split equally between retail sales, product advisory, prescription, coordination and online order logistics. To apply you should have a minimum of 2 years experience in a high end retail environment. Apply here!

