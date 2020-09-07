Metrix Group is a market leader in design, production, and supply of perforated metal architectural products throughout Australia. They are on the hunt for a full time Marketing Co-ordinator (MELB) to join their high performing and ambitious team located in Boronia in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs. In this role you will be responsible for website SEO and Google ad words, copy writing weekly articles & website content, creating content for digital marketing campaigns and maintaining regular contact with customers through digital marketing campaigns. To apply you should have a minimum of 5 years work experience in digital platforms( including website SEO & e-comms), excellent communication skills and a proven track record of marketing results from past work and marketing campaigns. Read more and apply for this exciting role here!

Bec & Bridge are seeking a full time Designer (SYD) to join their Sydney team. In this role you will: Research design concepts for inspiration and concept development, Assist the Design Director to compile the presentation of the mood/inspiration board, Assist Design Director on seasonal colour direction and Manage and liaise with Fabric Suppliers from initial appointment booking to overseeing developments and negotiating timelines for deliveries. To apply you will need a degree in Fashion Design or equivalent Design Diploma and 3 years experience in a similar role. If you are a creative at heart who lives and breathes fashion they want to hear from you! Read more and apply here!

Australia’s next best beauty site, A-Beauty is looking for a casual Social Media Coordinator (Gold Coast) to join the team 1-2 days per week. In this role you will be responsible for implementing social media strategies, copywriting, managing content development, community management/moderation, content management, campaign reporting and social ideation. To apply you will need 2 years experience in running social media for a brand, a good knowledge of digital marketing and reporting tools and the ability to analyse audience. Read more and apply here!

Fresco Creative are on the hunt for a full time Mid-Weight Graphic Designer (SYD) to join its creative team based in Surry Hills. In this role you will be actively hands-on, responsible for carrying out all aspects of the design process – including conceptualizing print and digital design, contributing to team meetings regarding new projects, suggesting ideas and brainstorming. To apply for this role you will need a relevant degree and the ability to take a job through from brief to completion. Read more here!

Ssweatshop are seeking a full time Office Admin Assistant (SYD) to join their creative stuido in Marrickville. To apply you having Adobe suite knowledge will be very beneficial. Having an interest in the fashion industry and basic understanding of manufacturing/production is a must for this role as you’ll be working alongside a team of creatives in this field. Duties include answering phones & dealing with customer email enquiries, liaising with customers for pickup & drop offs of orders. Read more here!

Expose Media are hiring a part time Admin Assistant (BRIS). Duties include answer office phone, purchase office supplies and monitor stock, prder office furniture as required and being the point of contact for building manager and trades. To apply you will need previous experience in a similar role and a good knowledge of Microsoft Office suite and Google suite. Read more here!

Dinosaur Designs are seeking a full time Paddington Store Manager. Your responsibilities will includeL Managing store performance and operations, Monitoring individual staff and store KPIs and Ensuring high customer service standards are always met. To apply you will need an innate ability to begin and build relationships, maintaining connections with clients and impeccable communication skills and follow through. Read more here!

F.Payton & Son are seeking a casual Warehouse Store Person / Picker Packer (SYD) to help deliver a fast, premium supply service to our retailer customers around Australia and New Zealand. To apply you will need enthusiasm, reliability, fitness, sincerity, energy and honesty. Read more and apply here!

