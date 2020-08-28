Groupee are an app that allows multiple people to group funds so they can pay together – a meal out with friends, bills with flatmates, a getaway with your crew etc. As they are new to market, a good experiecne of their earliest users is critical to their success. They are looking for a part time On-boarding Specialist (SYD) to help ensure a flawless on-boarding experience for their new users, cultivating and growing the Groupee community. In this role you will be responsible for on-boarding, building a community of brand advocates, Troubleshooting issues, collecting feedback and ensuring that users feel confident making payments with ease. To thrive in this role you will need to be a proactive, energetic communicator, have a keen interest in the tech space and love a fast paced start-up environment (bonus points for Zendesk experience). Read more and apply for this exciting role here!

Shona Joy are an established fashion brand that’s on a rapid trajectory. They are on the hunt for a full time Customer Service Officer (SYD). Acting as the voice and ambassador of the brand, you will be responsible for responding to all customer enquiries; dealing directly with customers across all channels, including phone calls, email, Zendesk and social media. The top priority is to deliver outstanding customer care for Shona Joy Online customers. They’re looking for a natural communicator with a positive attitude, who is passionate about delivering exceptional customer experience. If this sounds like you, apply here!

Hello Molly are on the hunt for a full time Graphic Designer/ Videographer (SYD). This role will see you working on weekly in house studio photography including but not limited to weekly products and flatlays, retouching, editing, and cropping and Aa hoc graphic design duties. To apply you will need 2+ years experience in a similar role within eCommerce or Fast Fashion, a strong creative eye and interest in fashion and an absolute pro in Adobe Creative Suite as well as Capture One and Lightroom. Read more and apply here!

They are also hiring a part time Studio Photographer for 2-3 days per week read more here!

Domaine Chandon is a premium wine brand dedicated to creating méthode traditionnelle cool-climate sparkling wines, with winery operations based in the Yarra Valley, Vic. They are hiring a Marketing & Brand Assistant (MELB) to work with their Marketing & Communications Manager supporting various administrative tasks relating to their global branding project as well as regular departmental support. To appl you will need an exceptional eye for detail, visual presentation, and creativity, as well as copywriting skills. Read more and apply here!

Eva are a young and successful homewares brand with a lazer focus on design and customer-centricity. They are currently hiring a full time Product Developer (MELB). This role has an emphasis on furniture design but will be supporting a variety of different projects. Ultimately, you will help them develop products that are easy to use and visually appealing to their customers. To apply you will need three years minimum 3-year full time experience as a product developer role and bonus points for hands-on experience building furniture. Read more and apply here!

Sheridan is one of Australia’s most loved home and lifestyle brands. They are on the lookout for a Retoucher/ Finished Artist (SYD) to join the Graphic Design Team on a 12 month contract with the opportunity to go permanent. The role will be responsible for the retouching of artwork across the Sheridan brand for campaigns, packaging, in store POS, digital collateral and any other images in line with brand guidelines. To apply you will need experience with Photoshop CS and an understanding of curves, levels, colour balance, masking, actions and other various tools and adjustments. Read more here!

Assembly Label are hiring three Assistant Store Managers (Gold Coast, Sydney & Melbourne) and a Store Manager (SYD). In these roles, you will be responsible for driving sales to deliver weekly/monthly/annual sales and margin targets, constantly delivering a high level of customer service to ensure brand loyalty and repeat business. To apply you will need proven experience leading and motivating a team and proven success in delivering highly engaging customer service. Read more and apply here!

IXIAH are hiring a casula Sales Assistant (SYD). The candidate will be required to make strict daily budgets and also assist in many aspects of the business including stock management, merchandising, styling etc. To apply you will need 1-2 years fashion retail experience Experience in delivering exceptional customer service and availaibilities on Saturdays. Read more and apply here!

Milkbar Digital is looking for a Social Media Coordinator (MELB), to manage accounts across the hospitality, FMCG, lifestyle and fashion spaces. This opportunity is for a 3-month contract with the possibility of becoming a permanent role, full-time, Monday to Friday. Ideally you have 1 – 2 years of experience in your tool belt from a similar role, or you have been honing in on your marketing and social media skills as a hobby or through the capacity of an internship, and you are ready to take it to the next level. Read more and apply here!

Mountain Culture is a craft brewery and brewpub based in Katoomba, Blue Mountains. They are looking for an experienced Designer to join their team on a permanent part-time basis (approximately 20 hours per week) with a view to move to full time as they grow. You will be working on can design – both 500ml and 355ml, packaging, promotional assets including posters, Merchandising, etc. To apply, you will have worked in a similar role for around three years. Read more and apply here!

Ivy Talent Co are seeking a Partnership Coordinator (BRIS). The role involves managing talent bookings and incoming enquiries for their Talent Roster, building relationships and regularly networking with brands and agencies, calendar management and staying up to date when it comes to the latest trends and pop culture, influencer marketing insights and industry best practices. To be successful in this role, experience in administrative tasks and/or the marketing, media and communications space is essential. Read more and apply here!

Ally Fashion are hiring a Social Media & PR Manager (SYD). In this role, you will be responsible for planning, implementing and monitoring the brands Social Media strategy. This includes, using updated and relevant social media platforms to market new product and create brand awareness, using influencer + social media marketing to increase sales, while also improving overall marketing efforts. To apply you should have experience within the retail fashion industry in a social media role. Read more and apply here!

