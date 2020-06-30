Bondi Wash are on the hunt for a casual Retail Manager (SYD) to to manage both retail stores across the whole week – weekends included. Your responsibilities include recruiting, training, supervising staff, creating and managing rosters to ensure store open as required and maintaining store presentation to a high level. They want someone who is kind, has high integrity and is great with customers, can manage both stores and staff and is highly dependable and reliable. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone passionate about natural products and retail, who enjoys working with people and taking initiative. If this sounds like you, apply here!

Sorry Thanks I Love You are a mash-up of cutting edge fashion, unique design, gourmet food, fresh flowers and craft beverages from around the world. They are hiring a casual Key Retail Assistant (SYD) to work from their store in Sydney CBD. The successful applicant will have retail or service experience, ideally in a leadership role, excellent organisation and an appreciation for detail and a high level of maturity and ability to work autonomously. The position is 3-5 days per week. If you have a love for design, food, art, fashion, travel, they want to hear from you. Apply here!

Collective Hub X Lisa Messenger are seeking a full time Digital Marketing Guru (SYD) to be the ultimate slashie, aka: an experienced content creator/digital marketer with a proven ability to think strategically in a fast paced, fluid space. They are looking for a proactive leader who anticipates potential issues and presents solutions. To nail this brief, you will have excellent project management skills, be an experienced creative graphic designer with impeccable attention to detail, and have a solid grasp on data, reporting, systems and processes. Your key accountablilities will include; social media, promoting & marketing Lisa’s book, merch and digital products range, creating a weekly mini mag, artwork for her Podcasts, managing her website and working on blog & vlog strategies. Read more about this super exciting and diverse role here!

