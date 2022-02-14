Etc Etc Music is searching for a full-time Label and Marketing Coordinator in Sydney. This boutique record label and creative incubator is home to a family of indie, electronic and dance artists, including PNAU Fisher, CALYPSO, Taka Perry, Donatachi and Kilter. You’ll own the lines of communication between artist, label and fans. Additionally, you’ll have many opportunities to explore A&R and label management working with the GM and the wider team and organisation who value growth and support. Your role entails label channel management across social media, YouTube, website, and newsletter, working directly with artists and managers during the production of audio and visual tools, recording logistics, marketing, PR tools and campaign reporting. Sound like the gig for you? Apply here!

MAISON de SABRÉ are looking for a full-time rockstar Copywriter for their Sydney team who can help take their content and creativity to the next level. Work alongside the Creative and Content Director to take the reins on building the MAISON de SABRÉ brand globally. Lead the charge on setting the tone and building brand voice playbook as you help scale the business. The successful candidate will be responsible for writing captivating copy for marketing purposes, short form email marketing and website copy. If this sounds like the role for you Apply here!

Do you like discussing the benefits of ads that trigger people more than Donald Trump, if that’s a yes, then read on. Search It Local is on the hunt for a full-time Digital Sales Representative for their Sydney office. You will stay on top of successful Up in Ya Grill marketing tactics and be willing to test them with us.You know your way around analytics to uncover opportunities and make the most of the clients’ ad spend. If you enjoy explaining how eye-catching Google & Facebook ads will have people say, “shut up and take my f*cking money,” is not a luxury but a necessity if you want your business to grow then you need to be working for Search It Local! Apply here!

MATTEAU are currently seeking applications for a full-time E-Commerce and Studio Assistant. This is a career opportunity for a highly motivated person to join our growing team, located in their Sydney warehouse and studio in Alexandria, Sydney. The successful candidate will have a minimum of 1-2 years of experience working within a premium/fashion brand (or other relevant experience). This fast-paced role would suit a recent graduate and will reward the right candidate with the opportunity for career growth. Working to assist various teams will provide a motivated junior applicant with the scope to develop and hone their skills over time in their chosen area. Please note this is not a desk-bound role, with approximately 80% of your time spent moving/on your feet. If this sounds like you Apply here!

MATTEAU are currently seeking applications for a full-time Production Coordinator. This is a career opportunity to join their growing team, located in our Sydney warehouse and studio in Alexandria, Sydney. You will work closely with the Production Manager to ensure seasonal timelines are maintained and assist with the approvals of production fabrics, linings and trims against standard set from the Design Department. The successful candidate will have a minimum of 2 years of experience working within a premium/fashion brand (or other relevant experience) in a Production-based role, demonstrating passion and a sound understanding of fashion. If this sounds like the role you are looking for then Apply here!

