PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with CQUniversity Australia to help you be what you want to be.

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt this year, it’s that life is absolutely never guaranteed to follow a straight and narrow path that takes us exactly where we want to go.

Seriously, who would’ve ever have thought that a ~pandemic~ would be the reason as to why society became obsessed with making sourdough starters in the year 2020?

Aside from all the chaos, there have certainly been positives to arise whilst we’ve been stuck in iso – I personally reckon it’s forced a lot of us to take a step back and really re-assess what’s important.

I have to be clear – I’m not one of those nutcase-Gary Vee types who thinks that this time should be spent hustling and grinding in any which way to expand on your LinkedIn profile. But, it is pretty damn cool to see how people have adapted to this unchartered territory in their careers, hobbies and home lives.

Obviously, it’s totally okay if you’ve spent a whole bunch of time in delving into the crevices of Netflix or just basking in whatever kind of vibe the day delivers.

READ MORE I Lost My Casual Job & It Ended Up Being The Best Thing That Ever Happened For My Career

For some, it’s been the moment of enlightenment they’ve needed to make changes in their profesh lives, from enrolling in an online course to up their skills (like the many available at CQUni) or switching industries entirely.

So, if you’ve been manifesting what your post-iso life might look like, here’s some inspo from people who’ve used this time to delve into the beginnings of a new career, or have found ways to re-vamp their current one.

Lights, Camera, Action

“I currently work in media and journalism, and whilst I love it, it doesn’t really fuel my passions anymore. I’m just not overly excited by it and I want to do something that makes me feel a little more uncomfortable, that pushes me.

I’ve enrolled in a bunch of acting courses to start after isolation is over because this time during COVID has made me realise that it’s what I want to be doing and that I don’t want to regret not trying to do something that I care deeply about.

It’s hard to put yourself in a position where you might fail at something you’re passionate about too, but at the end of the day everything is embarrassing and you need to put yourself out there as much as you can.” – Jenna

From Tourism To The ER

“I always knew I wanted to be a nurse, but the thought of giving up my Saturday nights at the pub as a 20 something-year-old wasn’t appealing. For the past decade I’ve enjoyed an incredible career in marketing and communications where I’ve been fortunate enough to travel the world and represent some of the most desired brands in tourism and hospitality, unfortunately, two industries that were hit pretty hard during COVID-19. At a time where there was so much fear, panic, confusion, and a depleting list of clients requiring support, I took advantage of the slower pace life had gifted me to reconsider what is most important.

Instead of waiting for my next chapter, I embraced the shift that was forced on my industry and have started my journey to become a nurse – while continuing to freelance and support a more humble list of clients.

If anything, I have learnt that I don’t have to choose – I can do both, because we are so lucky to be living in a time where we have the choice to work and learn more flexibly than ever before.

I’m happy. Instead of wanting things to go back to what they once were, I’m embracing the changes and I’m feeling grateful for the forced time to think about what makes me happy and what I want my future to look like – something we rarely have time for.” – Beau

Back To School

“I’d been working in childcare for years, but had been wanting to leave for a while as the work environment had become quite intense and difficult to keep up with.

As COVID-19 began to elevate, I knew it’d be best for my mental and physical health to leave. I’ve always had a passion for teaching and nurturing kids, and knew my next step after childcare would be high school teaching, so I’ve enrolled in an undergrad degree to start next semester (which I’m assuming will most likely be studying from home).

I know it’ll take a while to get back into the groove of studying again, and completing the course with all the required pracs, but it’ll be worth it because I’m so passionate about it.” – Phoebe

Testing The Mic

“Since COVID-19 basically eradicated all forms of live events, I lost all of my work in crewing and live sound. This was shattering at first, but it’s opened my eyes to come to understand different careers around audio I could potentially have, that don’t depend on live events and gatherings and whatnot.

I also work in-studio as an engineer, but absolutely knew I needed to nurture the business in this time. I’ve been completing some online courses in digital marketing and video editing because there’s so much competition out there and I need to make sure my services cut through.” – Phil

If you’re still umming and ahhing about your own direction, check out CQUniversity’s variety of TAFE, uni, and even short courses available to up your skills and get a better picture of what your next move might look like.