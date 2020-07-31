PEDESTRIAN.TV have partnered with ACU to help you on your way to make the world a better place.

I predict by the end of 2020 there’ll be an official/dictionary approved phrase to describe the panging “WTF what is my purpose in life” level of existentialism that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. Pandemic-pondering? COVID-considering? Anywho.

With more time on our hands to think than ever, fuelled by the rapidly changing face of the world as we know it, so many of us have found ourselves ~re-evaluating~ what our life priorities are in the grand scheme of things this year.

It may seem stressful, but all in all, it’s a good thing because thoughts and feelings like this lead to growth.

Now, you could curb this feeling by spending hours scrolling through TikTok avoiding the issue, or, do some practical things to get you on the path you feel you’re destined for.

So here’s what to do if the palaver that is 2020 has got you re-thinking ~everything~.

Breathe, You’re Not The Only One Feeling This Way

Feeling like you might not be on the “right” path in life can be alienating.

We’ve just experienced one of the most intense changes in world history – if you weren’t reconsidering your values, morals and actions it’d be straight-up weird.

Now that we’ve all felt some pretty heavy things this year, it could even be the opportunity to open up these discussions with friends or those closest to you. Trust me, you’ll find you’re not the only one feeling this way, and it’ll ultimately bring you closer.

If there are people in your network or on your feed who spike anxiety with every early-morning mantra post or humble-brag about their job, we suggest simply giving them the good ole’ ‘mute’ – it’ll do wonders.

Set Your Sights On A Career That’ll Literally Help Change The World

Reflecting on recent global events can be tough – but, it could also be the inspo you need to finally fulfil your dreams of becoming an active agent of change out there in the world.

It’s never too late to pivot your career or study direction – especially when considering a path that genuinely serves society in changing people’s lives for the better.

You could be a lawyer who fights for justice every day or a teacher who moulds the minds of the next Gen – seriously, the possibilities are endless.

Sussing out unis like ACU is a good place to start as they seek to give students the leg-up and education needed in their path to success in vocational fields.

Bring New People (Or Ways Of Thinking) Into Your Life

Traditional ways of meeting might be more difficult with social distancing, however, from the comfort of your very own laptop/phone/tablet, simply getting into a new genre of music, film or any kind of art or will expose you to new people and new ways of thinking.

It’ll totally get you out of your comfort zone, and get you seeing the world from new perspectives – after months of being stuck at home, we could all use a dose.

Bringing new people into your life could even mean reaching out to old pals who you may not have spoken to in a while. Check-in on those who you may have lost touch with because they could be feeling the same way – they’ve grown and evolved as you have, and could probably share a few of their own pearls of wisdom.

You Need To Take Care Of Yourself

Please, don’t be hard on yourself. If you are finding that the anxiety is becoming a little overwhelming, then you may want to seek professional help.

Self-care is so important in times like these – be patient with your progress because even though it did seem like the world literally changed overnight, everything is a process.

Get quality Z’s, drink water, exercise and eat your greens – you can’t conquer ya dreams (and the world) if you’re not feeling your best.

