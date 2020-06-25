I’ve always deemed owls to be majestic beings – observant, brooding, noble. That’s until my eyeballs had the privilege of gazing upon an image of an owl’s exposed legs. Now the entire illusion is shattered.

Exposed legs? You may be yelling at the screen. Legs? Yes, my friend – attached to their unassuming clawed feet, exists a pair of legs that are so long and so damn dangly that I gasped.

Twitter user @reviewwales is responsible for introducing me to the phenomenon of owl legs, after tweeting this image of a sleeping baby owl.

“I’ve just discovered that baby owls sleep face down like THIS because their heads are too heavy,” he commented. “Also, I don’t think I’ve seen owl legs before….”

I've just discovered that baby owls sleep face down like THIS because their heads are too heavy. Also, I don't think I've seen owl legs before…. pic.twitter.com/dfKii2JtS8 — Mark Rees (@reviewwales) June 21, 2020

Firstly, it’s important to note that a sleeping baby owl resembles me in the corner of a middle school house party after polishing off a bottle of Little Fat Lamb. Secondly, owl legs?

The tweet, which has amassed over 130k likes in a matter of days, opened up a whole can of worms (the worms being a sea of incriminating photos of owls and their ghastly – albeit fascinating – legs).

フクロウも、

意外と足が長い。 Surprisingly long legs of owl. pic.twitter.com/q2PCUIDAAX — TOKO (@TokoFujita) October 16, 2015

Owl’s legs are hilarious. pic.twitter.com/tz9oXKvOtI — Ralph The Wonder Llama (@Ralphdwndrllama) June 21, 2020

Look at the beast use them in action! Wild scenes!

It’s funny how a pair of legs can completely shatter my majestic opinion of owls. Observant, brooding and noble, no more.

Thank you so much for coming on this journey with me. I’m happy I didn’t have to experience this life-changing epiphany by my lonesome.

Now that we’ve begun tearing down the owl’s confidence, let’s continue down this path and gawk at this terrifying footage of a running owl.