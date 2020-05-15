If this period in time has taught me anything it’s that eating your feelings is totally fine, and eating your feelings and iso moods in delicious pun form is even better. You (and I) definitely deserve a treat, as a treat. Well, this Melbourne-based cake queen has everything of the above sorted, with her little Corona-combatting cakes.

Obviously these cakes can’t actually combat the virus – unless there’s something someone’s not telling us – but they definitely help to dispel the sadness around being stuck inside as the weather gets colder.

Miss Trixie (aka Alice Bennett) is a sweet treats queen who took her baking to a fully-fledged side-hustle a couple of years ago, turning out some gorgeous baked goods and these bloody adorable and aesthetically-pleasing cakes. Look at them. LOOK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice (@misstrixiedrinkstea) on May 13, 2020 at 3:53am PDT

Screw your curly-wurlie piping bag letters, Karen. All I want is some cute-as puns in Helvetica font on top of a cake covered in nostalgia-heavy lollies, thank you very much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice (@misstrixiedrinkstea) on Apr 12, 2020 at 6:52pm PDT

You can get the cakes in two sizes – a sweet 7-inch for $90 and a larger, $110 9-inch cake for maybe sharing (maybe) – which can be delivered for free within a 10km radius of the Melbourne metro area.

So to celebrate the fact we can now have five (5) people inside and ten (10) friends together outside, responsibly and socially-distanced, maybe put some of your saved-up Pint Money into a sweet little treat for yourselves this weekend. It’s been a bloody long couple of months, God knows you’ve earned it. Go ahead and literally eat your iso moods.

Also, I just want to inhale pretty much all of them. I can’t choose which one I want the most, except for the lolly banana one. Because bananas are disgusting.