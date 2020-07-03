While I really enjoy a good vino, I definitely wouldn’t classify myself as a wine wanker. But good lord, do I wish to be one. I want to throw knowledge about notes and years like some CEO of a finance start-up, you know? But cooler.

The wine world can be hard to navigate, and even if you have a bit of an understanding about which wines you like, for many of us, we’re just running blind.

I often go to the bottle-o and just pick wine based on “this has a cute label” or “this has one gold star on it, it must be good”. But there are people out there in the business of helping you out.

I’d say the Good Pair Days app is like having your own personal wine expert in your pocket. Basically, the app will ask you a series of questions, the end result determining which wines will suit your palate.

The questions aren’t even about wine, which is the cool thing. They’re questions like “which three fruits would you fill a fruit bowl with” and “which flavour of ice-cream would you get”. They’re so easy to answer, and then the app does it’s magic and figures out the wines that would correspond with your general taste in food.

All of this makes total sense. Someone who isn’t into fruity notes is likely not gonna like a fruity wine. I’m almost annoyed I didn’t come up with this method.

From there, you select the price range you want to spend – yep, you can still be a cheap-ass with your wine, you’ll just get better picks than “whatever is in the clean skin area at the bottle-o”.

I went for $20-$30 because I am now a fancy bitch, but not the FANCIEST bitch. I was given one selection for each of my wine types – sparkling, white and red. From there, if you want to add more bottles you can – or you can ask for extra selections, and try a few different ones that are still hand-picked for you.

You then place your order, and the wines arrive at your door. They also come with meal accompaniment ideas and notes on all your selects.

All of this is genius if you simply want the absolute best wine options for your personal taste. You’ll be a wine wanker in no time, baby!

Check out Good Pair Days here.

