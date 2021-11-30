Bellas, bellos and theytalianos, I have some joyous news for you. Alert your nonna, wake up your nonno and get your pinched fingers ready, because a gelato-filled panettone is coming to NSW and my arteries are already joyfully clogging.

Yep, you read that correctly, I’m talking about an entire panettone filled with a gelato of your choice, thanks to the genius minds at Mr Gelato by Matteo. Milan is simply quivering at the thought. Venice is sinking under the weight of such devilish creations. Truly no human has ever ventured into such gorgeously unknown territory. I need ten, ASAP.

Mr Gelato by Matteo is bringing this bonkers Italiano dessert to their two stores in Collaroy and Freshwater, NSW, so if you want to grab one of these creations you’re gonna have to haul ass to one of these establishments and fork out a rather modest $60 dollarydoos.

The gelato panettone will only be on offer over the December holiday period starting from now, so expect to have these bad boys gone by the time January rolls in. After all, Christmas cheer can’t last forever and neither can gelato panettone.

This divine dessert panettone comes filled up with a gelato of your choice, and topped with a rich melted dark chocolate and a sprinkle of hazelnuts. Forget the fruit panettone that your nonna gave you the last time you saw her, we’re in the big time now.

But wait, there’s more! (Sorry I’ve just always wanted to sound like a vacuum salesman in at least one article).

You can also grab a lovely pandoro (y’know that tall cake that looks like a panettone but is often covered in icing sugar?) filled with your choice of either Nutella, custard, zabaglione semifreddo or gelato. Gonna get a whole bunch of these and tell my nonna I made them. The flashbacks of her days in Calabria will blind her from the truth.

If you need me I’m going to be taking my famiglia over to Mr Gelato by Matteo and copping twenty of these. Not an ad or a sponsored article, I’m just fkn frothing to try a gelato panettone.