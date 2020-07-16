Now it’s the thick of winter and we’re in our second lot of isolation down here in Melbourne, it’s the perfect time to get into some deep comfort food areas. And because we’re all stuck at home for the next few weeks, South Yarra pasta legends Cucinetta is doing that insane 29-cheese gnocchi to make and bake at home.

Oh yeah baby, get ready for bulk cheesemares, because this is some real indulgent shit.

Available for ordering every Sunday from July 19 (this weekend) until August 16, you can order a home-baked decadent dinner – or lunch – of the bulk-cheese delight to pick up from their restaurant in South Yarra.

The cheese gnocchi packs come with a cheesy truffle and mozzarella arancini for starters, a side salad, and a couple of yum tiramisùs, which will feed you and another (or maybe just yourself for a very big yum delicious time.)

If you can’t remember the smorgasbord of fromages that get baked in with the fresh, handmade gnocchi, the list includes include fior di latte, buffalo mozzarella, burrata, scamorza bianca, caciotta, pepper caciotta, chilli caciotta, truffle caciotta, ricotta delicata, ricotta salata, mascarpone, squacquerone, buffalo bocconcini, buffalo, ricotta, buffalo caciotta, smoked buffalo mozzarella, smoked bocconcini, smoked scamorza, smoked caciocavallo, diavoletto, secret of the forest, drunken buffalo, lavato, panettone, truffle panettone, caciocavallo, bufalotto, blue cheese, and formaggio di vacca.

Hooly dooly I’m already having some kind of food coma just reading that list.

The 29 Gnocchi bake-at-home packs will set you back a very tidy $99 which is pretty bloody good for a three-course dinner for two, and you can preorder them from the restaurant’s website, or through their Instagram or Facebook, email, or by phone.

You gotta move quickly though because Cucinetta is only doing 29 packs of the gnocchi each week, and they’re probably gonna go bloody quick.