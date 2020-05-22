We’ve all been flexing some unusual skills over the past couple of months because, really, we’ve simply had nothing better to do.
In fact, last Thursday we learned a thing or two during a cocktail-making class, presented by Fantastic Furniture, with ya boi Danny Clayton and mixologist Kurtis Bosley. We, along with people across Oz who tuned into the live stream, made a daiquiri, negroni and margarita, and it was actually so dang easy we thought it would be a disservice not to share with y’all.
So please, see below the recipes that’ll take your home-entertaining skills from 0 to 100, as well as the video for a more visual understanding.
Daiquiri
Ingredients:
- 60ml Bacardi carta blanca
- 30ml Lime
- 15ml Simple syrup (sugar 1:1 water)
Method:
- Add all ingredients into shaker
- Add ice & shake hard for 15 seconds
- Double strain into a martini glass
Negroni
Ingredients:
- 20ml Sipsmith Gin
- 20ml Campari
- 20ml Sweet Vermouth
Method:
- Add all ingredients into a mixing glass
- Add ice
- Stir 20-30 rotations
- Strain over a large block of ice
Margarita
Ingredients:
- 40ml Patron Reposado
- 20ml Patron Citrong
- 30ml Fresh Lime
Method:
- Add all ingredients into shaker
- Add ice & shake hard for 15 seconds
- Double strain into a martini glass with salt
If you missed the live stream, Danny also announced who the winner of the $1,000 gift card and wine cabinet from Fantastic Furniture was, based off the most creative cocktail name. It was “Goonshine” which makes me both nostalgic and thirsty.
But hey, at least now they’ll have a ripped backdrop to make the Goonshine in.