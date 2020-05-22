PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Fantastic Furniture to help give your living rooms the entertainment they need.

We’ve all been flexing some unusual skills over the past couple of months because, really, we’ve simply had nothing better to do.

In fact, last Thursday we learned a thing or two during a cocktail-making class, presented by Fantastic Furniture, with ya boi Danny Clayton and mixologist Kurtis Bosley. We, along with people across Oz who tuned into the live stream, made a daiquiri, negroni and margarita, and it was actually so dang easy we thought it would be a disservice not to share with y’all.

So please, see below the recipes that’ll take your home-entertaining skills from 0 to 100, as well as the video for a more visual understanding.

Daiquiri



Ingredients:

60ml Bacardi carta blanca

30ml Lime

15ml Simple syrup (sugar 1:1 water)

Method:

Add all ingredients into shaker

Add ice & shake hard for 15 seconds

Double strain into a martini glass