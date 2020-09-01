If you’ve ever wanted to try and brush up on your cocktail-making skills, now’s the time. The days are longer, the sun’s warm kiss has returned, and there are not many places to get a freshly-made cocktail but inside your own kitchen. And if you’re not quite the mixologist pro you thought you were, there are new cocktail mixers at the shops now. Yep, including an espresso martini option.

Thank god for that, because I’m too afraid to try and pull a coffee shot at home to make my own e-marts. Now I can just fully Principal Skinner it and pass off a store-bought version as my own.

Box Mixers have just landed on Woolies shelves, and are a bloody easy way to make a bunch of cocktails without needing to know how to roll bottles and all that fancy shit trained bartenders do. You literally just add three parts mixer to one part booze over ice in a cocktail shaker, give it a shake, and serve it in a fancy cocktail glass.

That means less time fussing about over a billion ingredients and more time getting that fancy neck oil down your gullet.

The range includes four different cocktail mixers including espresso martini, cosmopolitan, mojito and a classic margarita – and you can also just them drink as-is for a mocktail option, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOX MIXERS (@boxmixers) on Aug 13, 2020 at 10:38pm PDT

Each bottle of these cocktail mixers makes 10 (!!!) cocktails and comes in at a very tidy $7.50 a pop. So if you’re looking to pass off your mild mixology skills as something way fancier and profesh, a cheeky bottle of this stuff is absolutely the way to go.

Less time mixing and – I cannot stress this enough – more time sipping.