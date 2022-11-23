Haven’t they done well, those Aunty Donna boys. They’ve got their very funny TV show and another on the way, they make us do big laughs and revived our interest in having a little bit of pud when we’re already quite full from dinner (and filling up on cheese before dinner). But now they’ve got something for us to wash it all down with: their very own $30 bottle of wine.

The three silly billy boys — Broden, Mark and Zach — have teamed up with the Built To Spill boozehounds to create a bottle of plonk that’ll tell everyone just how much you spent on it. How? Because it’s literally called $30 Bottle Of Wine.

Look jokes aside fellas but this is a gorgeous Macedon shiraz made by Trutta Wines. It’s got notes of cranberry and wild cherry on the palate and bright red fruits and cacao on the nose. With a big juicy red like that, I’m gonna go all out and say you could probably have it chilled if you’d fancy that. Yummy scrummy!

Bottles of Aunty Donna’s $30 Bottle Of Wine are currently on sale for $29.95 (lol) over on the Built To Spill website and will be shipped out from November 28. Maybe you can just spend that extra five cents on a lolly at the shop or something.

If you want to really treat yourself or get someone the perfect end-of-year present, you can also pick up a bundle that includes Aunty Donna’s wine and a copy of their festive book, Always Room For Pud.

An absolute treat from those very funny boys.