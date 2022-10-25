Dust off your suitcases and make sure your passports have enough months left on them because a cheap flight sale has landed in our hot little hands. This time it’s from Virgin Australia and trips are starting from the very delicious price of $55 one-way.

Virgin’s Bring On Wonderful sale kicked off today and includes shit-cheap travel right around Australia and to several overseas locations like Bali, Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu and New Zealand.

If you’re after a tropical sojourn of lying on the beach for a hot minute, consider a return flight from Sydney to Samoa for $579. Sure it might seem like a bit of coin but it’s worth it to get halfway to Hawaii.

Or you could keep it closer to home and hoon up to Byron Bay via Ballina airport for $55 one way. That’s less than a couple of cocktails at Wategos Beach.

If you’re planning a trip to Hobart for one of the solstice festivals, you could cop one-way tickets from Melbourne for a tidy $79. Or maybe you could boost over to Perth for $209 and go do whatever it is they do over on the west coast.

Maybe you wanna go visit the Top End — which I highly recommend — for a bit. You can do just that for $175 one-way from Melbourne. Go in May, it’s a perfect holiday from the pre-winter blues.

Virgin’s big thrifty flight sale is live right now until midnight on October 31 and there are more than 800,000 flights up for grabs. So get yourself sorted and book some very much-needed time off to yeet away from home for a while. You deserve it, it’s been a fkn hell of a year.