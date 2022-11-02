Kia fkn ora mates ‘cos Virgin Australia has officially resumed flights to New Zealand. As if that weren’t exciting enough, the airline is slinging cheapo flights to celebrate reuniting with our Kiwi pals. We’re talking one-way tickets starting at the tidy price of $259, folks!

The airline ditched international flights when Miss Rona hit in March 2020. Although the Trans-Tasman bubble has been up and running since last year, Virgin didn’t reinstate flights to New Zealand ‘cos there wasn’t the demand for it. But now the in-flight tray tables have turned and Aussies are bloody fanging to get to the island.

Virgin announced the ‘yuge news on its website on Wednesday.

“Today is a significant day for Virgin Australia with our first New Zealand flight in over two years,” Virgin Australia Group chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka said.

“Australians and New Zealanders have a close bond and we are proud to be creating a new gateway between the countries for friends and family to visit each other, businesses to flourish and holiday-makers to seek adventure with more choice and great value airfares.”

All flights will be jetting into Queenstown, a gorgeous spot in New Zealand’s South Island. For the true America’s Next Top Model stans among us, parts of Cycle 14 were filmed in the the town. If The Lord of the Rings is more your jam, Queenstown and a heap of surrounding areas featured heavily in the trilogy. Now I’m gagging for an ANTM and LOTR crossover, with Tyra Banks giving an Orc a truly earth-shattering makeover.

As of Wednesday, folks in Sydney and Brisbane can yeet across to Queenstown daily. Flights from Melbourne will get going on Thursday, with four services running four times throughout the week. This will amp up to daily between December 12 and January 29.

Flights will also be leaving from Adelaide, Perth, Canberra and the Gold Coast, but they’ll be via Sydney or Melbourne.

If you’re chomping at the bit to choof off to the home of the adorable Kiwi bird, you better book quickly ‘cos the Return to Queenstown sale ends Sunday, November 6 at midnight AEST. There are 15,000 flights up for grabs, with return fares starting at $409.

You’d be a silly goose not to treat yourself to a lil’ Trans-Tasman trip.