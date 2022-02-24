PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Tourism Whitsundays to give you a taste of the wonders on our own doorstep.

If the free Arnotts biccies at the motel have been the highlight of your holidays lately, this one’s for you. As lovely as all the weekend road trips have been over the last couple of years, they don’t quite scratch the ol’ travel itch, do they?

If you’re desperate to let your wanderlust run wild, The Whitsundays are the way to go. Located in the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef, with dreamy turquoise water, beaut beaches and 74 islands to explore, you’ll feel a whole world away without having to leave the country.

So, if you’ve pencilled in another rando country town for a weekend away, hold your horses. I’m going to take a solid bet that The Whitsundays would blow your current travel plans out of the water. We wanna hear how going to this tropical slice of heaven is better than a dingy backpackers in Albury-Wodonga or whatever “holiday” you’ve got planned.

We’re slinging three lucky people (and their even luckier plus-ones) a $5000 Flight Centre voucher to experience the Wonders of The Whitsundays for themselves. There are three different trips up for grabs and you can have a sticky beak at ’em through a digital window into The Whitsundays otver the next couple of months. Have a squiz at the current view out the window, HERE.

The first window you could win is a trip to Hamilton Island. If you score this bad boy, add splashing around on Catseye Beach, soaking up the sunset on One Tree Hill and eating your bodyweight in food at one of the many restaurants around to the itinerary.

InterContinental Hayman Island Resort is the second window up for grabs. If you nab this one, make sure you head to Blue Pearl Bay (a primo spot for snorkelling and diving), and swim in the mega-pool at the swanky resort.

The third prize is a noice, different and unusual way to experience the Great Barrier Reef. Cruise Whitsundays’ Reefsleep allows you to sleep under the stars on a pontoon way out from shore. While you’re out there you can visit an underwater observatory, go on a snorkel safari and witness what the reef is like at dawn.

All you have to do to be in with a shot to win one of the windows is ​​tell us, in 25 words or less, why your proposed travel plans would be absolutely trumped by a trip to The Whitsundays. You can enter once per destination, so keep an eye out on the below dates to make sure you don’t miss your window. (No biggie if you do though, ‘cos you’re an adult – you can always book a trip there on your own terms.)

Hamilton Island: Tuesday 24th of February – Tuesday 8th of March

Cruise Whitsundays Reefsleep: Tuesday 8th of March – Tuesday 22nd of March

InterContinental Hayman Island Resort: Tuesday 22nd of March – Tuesday 5th of April

Have a li’l wander-lust after the views during the dates above and enter the competition, HERE. Check out the T&Cs, HERE.