In a sign of better times to come, Singapore has announced it will be reopening its borders to Australia this month, excluding – big sigh – Victoria.

Last month, Singapore made the decision to bin border restrictions for travellers from Brunei and New Zealand. Now it’s Australia and Vietnam’s turn.

Singapore’s transport minister, Ong Ye Kung, said the decision was made in an effort to bring some life back to Singapore’s stunning and simply iconic Changi Airport.

This one.

From October 1, travellers visiting from Aus, excluding Victoria, can apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after October 8, 2020.

“They can apply for an Air Travel Pass, and undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival,” Kung said in a statement shared to his Facebook page. “Once result is negative, the visitor need not serve a Stay-Home Notice.”

Kung spoke to Deputy Prime Minister, Michael McCormack, and Vietnam’s ambassador to Singapore about the news.

“They were appreciative of Singapore’s decision, and when conditions are right, I believe they will consider reciprocating the lifting of restrictions to travellers from Singapore,” he said.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, all travellers from here to Singapore must have spent the last 14 consecutive days in Australia, excluding Victoria, before departing for Singapore. All visitors must take a direct flight to the Lion City.

While this is promising news, there is still a strict ban on overseas travel from Australia. We still can’t go anywhere unless we get an exemption from the Department of Home Affairs.

But, hey, I guess we can tentatively start planning a 2021 (?) getaway.

Speaking of better times, Australia just finalised a deal for some limited travel from New Zealand to New South Wales and the Northern Territory.

NSW and the Top End will start accepting our Kiwi friends from October 16.

“This is the first stage in what we hope to see as a trans-Tasman bubble between the two countries, not just that state and that territory,” McCormack said.

However, McCormack said it’s up to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on whether or not Australians will be able to travel to NZ.

“I know Prime Ministers [Scott] Morrison and Ardern have had those discussions, it’s very much in Prime Minister Ardern’s court at the moment.”

For the record, Ardern said New Zealand won’t be opening its borders to Australia until it’s safe to do so.