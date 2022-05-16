PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Intel to send you away to get your creative juices flowing.

It’s been a bloody tough two years, and we’re all in need of a little zhuzh right now.

If you work in a creative industry or fancy yourself a creative in some form (whether you’re an artist, graphic designer or juggler, whatever your vibe is), you’ve probably felt a little flat and uninspired given the ~state of things~.

That’s why we wanna help. We’re giving three lucky creatives the chance to get away from the craziness of everyday life and spend 48 hours away in a stunning, secluded cabin to work on their pursuits with a brand spanking new lappy.

Sound like a dream to you? Then head to the entry form below and tell us what you’re working on right now, pop in a link to your online portfolio (like your IG profile) and Bob’s your uncle!

PLACEHOLDER: Intel x Pedestrian Group Competition



READ MORE What Happens When TikTok Stops Being A Haven For Weirdo Creatives?

The two-night getaway will take place from the 1st-3rd of June in the gorgeous Kiama Hinterland, and all costs will be covered, including accommodation, food and travel. Winners will also win a Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptop valued at $1,499.

We’ll (yes, us folks at PEDESTRIAN.TV) also produce a video on the winner’s creative process while they’re at the cabin and publish a feature article about their work after the trip’s wrapped.

You can check out the complete list of T&Cs here.

Get thinking and good luck, besties.