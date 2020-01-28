If you were ever under the impression that heaven on Earth didn’t exist, look no further. Behold: the Bunnings Hotel, a glorious utopia of dreams, snags and screws (in more ways than one). I’m sizzlin’.

The building itself will combine a two-story Bunnings empire with a six-level Mercure hotel on top.

“We are delighted to commence construction on this flagship Mercure in the heart of Doncaster – our first ever hotel built atop a Bunnings Warehouse,” Accor Pacific Chief Operating Officer Simon McGrath said.

“Future guests of the Mercure Melbourne Doncaster will enjoy staying in the heart of Melbourne’s Doncaster business and shopping district,” he continued, “with the hotel located in a prime position on Doncaster Road adjacent to Westfield Doncaster, one of the state’s largest retail precincts, with stunning views over Melbourne CBD’s skyline, just 14km away.” And a snag or two.

The hotel itself will include 183 rooms, a pool and restaurant, news.com.au reports. Construction is already underway, and it’s expected to open mid-next year.

This is actually pretty damn genius, if I do say so myself. For me, I’ll be checking in to the hotel purely to peruse the nursery section for hours and hours… and days… and days. Peak living. Now we impatiently wait.