Finally: you won’t have to hunt down a working Nintendo 64, blow on it 10 times, send a little prayer, and be shit full of luck in order to play Tony Hawk Pro Skater. The iconic video game (and its sequel) are being remastered and re-released for 2020, with nearly all of the original soundtrack. Dreams do come true.

The games will include maps and skateparks from the original series, alongside new features and supercharged graphics. A teaser trailer showcases just how the remastered game compares to the old one, set to the Dead Kennedys.

The remastered games has been teased for a while now, with Tony Hawk himself as on board as much as anyone. Gamers have been begging Hawke to remaster the games and reboot the Tony Hawk Pro Skater servers for some time, perhaps forgetting that the license is owned by Activision and Tony Hawk is a pro skater, not coder.

To anyone asking me to 'remaster" old games, or complaining about THPS servers being down: Activision owns the THPS license but I am no longer working with them. If I had the skills / authority to reboot servers or code games for newer systems on my own, I would be happy to… — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 26, 2018

In a delightful twist, the official news of the remastered games dropped on his birthday.

The first game came out in 1999 with an incredible soundtrack that shaped the musical tastes of a generation; this series is bloody steeped in nostalgia. Now, you can relive it when the remastered versions come out on September 4, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.