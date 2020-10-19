The Sims 4 just announced their latest expansion, Snowy Escape, and this is the closest I’ll be getting to a vacation any time soon.

After months in lockdown, we’ll at least be able to virtually fuck off to the snow in The Sims 4: Snowy Escape soon enough. Honestly, it’s what we deserve after this year.

The Sims took to Twitter to announce the news, keeping tight-lipped about pretty much everything other than a name.

Obviously, we’ve already got a seasons expansion, which allows winter weather and snowy holidays, but it looks like the new game will finally give us what we need to go on a virtual snow gap year.

Judging by the tweet, it looks like we can expect fun snow-themed activities like snowboarding and sledding, while adding what looks to be an Asian-inspired holiday destination.

Interestingly, the pack was designed in collaboration with a number of prominent Sims influencers, including Australians @Deligracy and @JamesTurnerYT.  We simply love to see Aussie gamers getting opportunities, honestly.

The new expansion comes just months after the Star Wars: Journey to Batuu expansion was released to mixed reactions from the community.

Unfortunately, the new expansion won’t come with babies, cars or bunk beds, like many fans were asking for, but who needs a car when you can travel via bobsled? Not me.

There’s no word on a release date just yet, but it looks like we’ll be enjoying a virtual snow holiday before the end of the year. If you need me, I’ll be drinking hot chocolates in the bar.

The Sims 4: Snowy Escape will be fully revealed on YouTube on Wednesday morning, you can check it out here.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go make some virtual snow angels and forget about how actual travel is off the cards for the foreseeable future.