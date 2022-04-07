Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says some of his employees “lovingly” call him the Eye of Sauron and that’s not the flex you think it is babes!

Marky Mark did an hour and a half long interview with YouTuber Tim Ferriss. That is really just such a long time to listen to Mark Zuckerberg talk.

In the interview he revealed the cute nickname his co-workers gave him. It’s the Eye of Sauron aka the big evil eye thingo in Lord of the Rings who wants to stop Frodo and Sam’s gay love story. Justice for Elijah Woods.

“Some of the folks who I work with at the company — they say this lovingly — but I think that they sometimes refer to my attention as the Eye of Sauron,” Mark Zuckerberg said.

The adjective “lovingly” truly has the weight of the world on its shoulders there.

If my co-workers named me after a gaping, fiery, evil hole I wouldn’t be telling the world. But that’s just me! Zuckerberg tried to explain the nickname. I’m not sold though hun.

“Basically you have this unending amount of energy to go work on something and if you like point that at any given team, you will just burn them,” he explained poorly.

“But at the same time, right, it’s managing that so that way, I can manage my own energy and diffuse it well enough so that way it’s like, ‘okay, I have the thing that I’m focused on that day’.”

Sure Mark. Sure.

Methinks some Meta employees started this as a joke in a work Slack channel without actually realising Mark was a member. Quick, explain to your boss why you’ve nicknamed them after an evil floating eye! Throw him some bullshit about productivity and he’ll probably buy it!

My brother in Christ, your workers comparing you to a fictional necromancer is probably not a ringing endorsement of your leadership skills. Remember how at the end of the trilogy he was destroyed?

Twitter ex-CEO Jack Dorsey then read Mark Zuckerberg for filth in a Tweet. I hate to give billionaires any credit ever, but this did make me chuckle.

“Makes sense,” he Tweeted.

makes sense — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 6, 2022

The material girls are fighting!

Who knows, maybe Mark will add a Lord of the Rings RPG into the metaverse? With Sauron as the protagonist obviously.