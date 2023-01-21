In the ongoing war between good and evil, light and dark, heaven and hell – good is finally prevailing. Those two sides are of course, Millenials (evil) and Gen Z (good). Despite Gen Z clearly having the upper hand, Millenials won’t leave the internet without a fight. We’ll have to pry their iPod Nanos and corded headphones out of their cold, dead hands.

It seems that every time Gen Z find a way to make Millenials feel incredibly old with their silly little quirks (despite only being like five year’s older), they find a way to clap back and make Gen Z also feel incredibly dumb. Exhibit A: The discovery of the Gen Z equivalent of the Millenial Pause — The Gen Z Shake.

If reading that sentence gave you a micro-seizure, don’t fret you’re actually one of the lucky ones. You’ve been fortunate to not be cursed with the same disease that everyone else in your generation has (Gen Z or Millenial) — you aren’t chronically online.

But if you’d like to read on and inflict more pain on your poor smooth brain, then I’ll explain.

The Millienial Pause

The Millenial Pause is a term coined by the late, great TikTok creator @nisipisa (who is very much alive). Nisipisa claims that Millenials always pause slightly to make sure their video is recording, as demonstrated by cheugy queen, Taylor Swift.

READ MORE A TikToker Revealed The Six Deadset Giveaways You’re A Millennial Based On Your Insta Presence

Forget COVID, this is the new pandemic. God damnit.

The Gen Z Shake (not to be confused with The Harlem Shake of 2013)

According to common lore, at the height of the great battle between generations — a new villain will emerge. That villain will help those heinous Millenials gain some much needed ground. That villain is actually a Gen Z. A traitor *audibly gasps*. Yes, a creator by the name of @homegirlzay (who is a self-confessed Gen Z) has let loose something her generation does before taking a video.

Gen Z shake their camera slightly while recording before setting their phone down on a hard surface. Wow, really riveting stuff.

Well Millenials, you may have won this time. But mark my words, your starter-pack/which-baked-goods-are-you meme formats will rue the day they ever crossed Gen Z on the internet.

You’ll be aged out of the internet soon, and you can take your beloved Lena Dunham with you.