Forget the absence of Lady Gaga and Katy Perry at the 2021 Met Gala because a new queen has come to claim her crown: Indigenous model Quannah Chasinghorse.

The internet has touted the 19-year-old Hän Gwich’in and Oglala Lakota woman as one of the best dressed of the entire affair this year. She stunned in a gold lamé gown from Peter Dundas’ collection with Revolve, paired with authentic Navajo turquoise and silver jewellery and her traditional tattoos.

To say she’s a vision is a hell of an understatement, let’s be honest.

WHY ISNT ANYONE TALKING ABOUT THIS INDIGENOUS QUEEN WHO SERVED AT THE MET GALA. HER NAME IS QUANNAH CHASINGHORSE AND SHE ATE pic.twitter.com/ODAZn740HN — ratcatcher 2 and sebastian shady facts???? (@takahashiputa) September 14, 2021

As well as a model walking runways at New York Fashion Week and gracing the cover of Vogue Mexico, Alaska-based Quannah is a fierce activist for Native American and Indigenous issues, climate warrior, and land protector.

Before landing campaigns with Calvin Klein and signing with IMG Models in late 2020, she garnered a solid following for her conservation work with the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and other issues that are important to her and her community.

“People forget that we are people that have gone through so much,” she said to Vogue.

“They forget the history, let alone even know the history – it’s been invisibilised for years. But we’re starting to see more Indigenous people being uplifted and included, and it’s amazing to be a part of it.

“I get Native youth reaching out to me and telling me that I inspire them to use their voice, and to look more into their identity as an Indigenous person too.”

Quannah Chasinghorse’s first time at the Met Gala is a huge moment for Indigenous representation, not just in the celebrity realm but on the world stage. And having the backing of the Met-obsessed pockets of the internet, she’s in pretty good and supportive hands.

A moment for Quannah Chasinghorse pic.twitter.com/ln9LbKgOQO — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 14, 2021

Quannah ChasingHorse is the fashion moment of the night for me. She absolutely is American fashion. pic.twitter.com/1YK1sd77mr — Child of Rihanna Born in the Fire of Chaos (@sankofa_bird) September 14, 2021

Quannah Chasinghorse understood the assignment and showed everyone else how it’s done. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/TMEMrYfIf2 — Joykins (@the25album) September 14, 2021

Ugh, more of this forever, please. Take notes everyone getting those insanely expensive Met Gala tickets: this is how you do it.