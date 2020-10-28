Smooch goodbye to all those savings you’ve pooled by staying inside for most of this year, because The Outnet has just dropped a massive clearance sale on site from today until mid-November. Not even like a 10% sale, I’m talking like up to 80% off designer shit kinda sale.

Legit, this is the kind of clearance deal that makes me think ‘well maybe I can pull off a tan trench coat even if I don’t know how to wear anything beyond leggings and jumpers right now’, that’s the level of sale I’m talking here.

As someone who finally sorted out their tax return this week, I can feel my bank account already cowering perusing through the virtual racks here. There are brands like Boutique Moschino, House Of Holland, Rag & Bone, Zimmermann, and Alexander Wang gear going for prices that don’t make you want to hold your breath around them.

I took the liberty of having a little nose around on The Outnet sale site while writing this (don’t tell my boss) and here’s some of my picks that haven’t made me choke on my water for being berko expensive. Because don’t get me wrong, there’s still high end designer gear on there that’ll cost you a good chunk of your month’s rent, but hey you’ve done well this year so you deserve a little treat. And maybe a fancy-ass gown.

EACH X OTHER Asymmetric linen dress – $198

Calvin Klein Baby Pink Double-Breasted Cotton Twill Coat – $418

De La Vali Jolene Cold-Shoulder Crepe de Chine Maxi Dress

Rag & Bone Ruth High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans – $293

Alexa Chung Belted Vinyl Mini Dress – $248

FORTE_FORTE Washed Satin Wide Leg Pants – $148

Is it obvious I’m on a wide leg pant bent at the moment?

Importantly, the whole site has a flat shipping rate of $20 for express, which in itself is a bloody steal. Flat rate express? For something as wild as a Calvin Klein coat that normally would cost like $2700? Christ alive that’s decent.

The huge designer sale from The Outnet is only on until November 10 so buying yourself an early little Christmas present is very much on the cards for the next couple of weeks. Check out the site for the whole smorgasbord of goodies.

