If You’d Rather Lick Toes Than Strip Yr Jewellery For A Shower, This Aussie Brand Will Sort Ya

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

For anyone out there who resonates whole-heartedly with being a lazy gorl through and through (much like me), you’ll know what I mean when I say there is absolutely no fucking chance I will ever remove my jewellery before a shower or before going into a pool or sauna. From the moment I put those baddies on, best believe we’re for lifers — to the point you’ll probably see me wearing them in my grave.

With all that said, it’s a tough gig to actually find jewellery that withstands these shenanigans without tarnishing — especially at a decent price. That’s why I audibly screamed when I learned about Aussie jewellery brand The Littl that makes affordable, WATERPROOF jewels.

Freshwater Pearl Thick Hoop Earrings, $129.99

Yeah besties, you heard that right. This local brand, launched in 2015 by Alice Roberts, sells handmade jewellery in both sterling silver and 14k gold-filled that you can wear in the tub, in the shower, in a spa, at the beach and after you’ve just put on lotion.

You only have to look at some of the reviews to see what a game-changer that is, with one customer adding, “I can wear my necklaces, earrings and bracelets all day every day even in the shower and they always stay in perfect condition. They never rust or fade. I’ve had some of these pieces for years and they still look the same as the day I brought them and I never take them off!!” I’m in true lazy girl heaven.

Thick Drawn Cable Letter Bracelet, $129.99

Outside of that, the brand is also great for people who love dainty jewellery as its ranges span across small gold chains, to charms, mini hoops and zodiac-inspired pieces (aka perfect gifts for your mates who use Co-Star like it’s their bible).

If you froth a cheeky initial or name engraved into your jewels for that extra sentimental touch, the legends also have an epic custom jewellery range where you can personalise almost anything.

For example, one of the neato pieces that just dropped in this range is a personalised paw print necklace, where you can send in your pet’s paw print, and the team will turn it into a piece of wearable jewellery or a keepsake. You can then choose to engrave their name or a heart on the back (free of charge) to ensure your furry friend is close to you at all times. My dog lovers out there will know this is no longer a want, but A NEED.

If you’re liking what you’re hearing and wanna do yourself (and your wallet) a solid, you can shop The Littl Jewellery’s official site here.

PSA: you’ll also be able to snag a cheeky 15% off all items (excluding new arrivals, bundles, sets and sale items) by popping the code ‘PTV15’ in at the checkout.

Happy shopping!