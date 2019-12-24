NYE is just around the corner guys, and while you might still be thinking heavily about Christmas, the fact of the matter is – if you want some fancy, sparkly NYE fashion, you need to act now.

Since there’s never any time to find fun party outfits at this time of year, AND there are constant sales around that make the more pricey stuff a bit less card-destroyingly expensive, I’ve done the hard work for you. And by you I mean for me. Hehehe. But you can benefit!!

ALICE MCCALL

Champers Playsuit, $450

BOOHOO

Sequin Party Shirt, $34

ASOS

DESIGN Skinny Suit Pants, $80

ALICE MCCALL

Celestial Mini Dress, $495

GORMAN

Step Down Dress, $329

LENNI THE LABEL

Calcite Pants, $145

LENNI THE LABEL

Solis Gold Dress, $145

THE ICONIC

TOPSHOP Glitter Metallic Dress, $49.95

WINONA

Stella Dress, $269.95

WINONA

Carrie Top, $169.95, and Pant, $269.95

LIONESS

Life of the Party Dress, $79

THE ICONIC

Topshop Glitter Playsuit, $39.17

FINDERS KEEPERS

Selena Dress, $179.95
Image: Winona