The MTV VMAs are on and that means only one thing: it’s time to sit back and critique all the fits sauntering down the red carpet like I’m some fashion oracle.

The VMAs is definitely one of those events where celebs tend to take some sartorial risks so I’m expecting some good looks from the carpet. I’m hoping the blokes wear something more than a black suit with a fun tie. Get in, lads! Put something outrageous on for once!

I’m not a fashion guru and I’m definitely wearing trackies like everyone else on this dreary Monday but is that going to stop us from dissecting all of the fashions on the field? Absolutely not. So let’s get into it, shall we?

Your 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Fashion Wrap

Conan Gray

Conan Gray, this is stunning. It’s a gorgeous crossover between ’70s disco, ’80s white leather hair metal and Nanna’s wedding veil from the ’40s. There’s a beautiful balance between the delicate lace and those platform boots that could break my neck.

It’s teetering on being Too Much but this fit is scratching a very nice part of my brain.

Måneskin

Måneskin has never shied away from bringing serious rockstar energy to red carpets and this is no exception. Victoria De Angelis with one tit out, Damiano David in that stunning cape, Ethan Torchio‘s giant biker belt matched with that meshy corset and everything about Thomas Raggi‘s sequinned checkered suit is just a chef’s kiss.

They ooze the energy of incredibly cool that only an Italian glam rock band can.

Colton Haynes

Now this is what I want from the boys. Colour! Interesting cuts! Flared trousers! A deviation from the boring normal suit-and-tie wallflower energy.

This lime green moment on Colton Haynes is where the bar should be for masc people walking carpets, though I do wish he went for a more daring collar. Be daring and wear something that makes you feel hot! More of this, please. MORE!

Dometi Pongo

Fuck me up Dometi Pongo this is incredibly hot. I’m deeply enjoying the shirtless situation underneath a good jacket on the MTV VMAs carpet this year. Colton’s side-buttoned wrap moment followed by Dometi’s double-breasted baby blue situation — it’s a big yes from me.

Justina Valentine

I really want to love this brightly-encrusted energy on MTV’s Justina Valentine but there’s something about it that just sits a bit off with me. Is it the bodysuit? Do I want it to be a skintight gown? Or maybe it’s the glossy shoes that kinda don’t match as well as they could?

Either way, I recognise and respect the ’90s Moschino energy here but it’s a slight (a very slight) miss for me.

Sabrina Carpenter

Meanwhile, this gown on Sabrina Carpenter? Love it.

Sure, it might remind me of that sequinned hat I wore to death as a kid (with the matching bag, you know the one) but the cut is gorgeous. The cutouts, the high neck, the simple drop skirt from the hip line — impeccable.

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow is out here straight-up looking like the next evolution of The Matrix lead role. What’s going on here champion, are you Neo’s son and have to go get jacked in after the show?

Also, it’s quite close to being a Boring Man Fit but the fact it’s head-to-toe leather has saved his (assumedly swampy) ass.

Tate McRae

Bless you Tate McRae, someone’s gotta keep the Shakira energy alive on the VMAs carpet. You know what would have really tied this whole ‘fit together? Wet-looked hair. Lean right into the horny Survivor aesthetic!

Lil Nas X

LIL NAS X HOW VERY DARE YOU OH MY CHRIST.

No notes. I have punched a hole through my desk this is SO stunning.

Lizzo

Again, Lizzo can do absolutely no wrong when it comes to a red carpet showing. This is peak comfy couture and I love it. I will always love a big, billowy gown that is somehow both shapeless and the perfect shape.

Doechii

Ok, I don’t hate this from Doechii. The broad, bold shoulders that cinch in and then it’s all cropped with that mini skirt is a vibe. Black fits had a really strong presence on the MTV VMAs carpet this year and there’s a reason why it’s an eternally-classic option.

She matched her bag to her grills — both black diamonds — which I love but I do wish there was a pop of colour or silver/white in her mouth to make it pop a bit.

I do need to know if that’s a Beanie Baby Bag though. Because if it is I want one immediately.

Dylan O’Brien

I don’t hate this but I also don’t love this on Dylan O’Brien. It’s a good pop of colour and pattern on someone who could easily outshine all the other white blokes at the awards.

But there’s also something about this fit that reminds me of either the carpet in the good room at Nan’s house or the crocheted blanket she has hanging over the back of the couch.

Remi Wolf

I’m sure a lot of you probably hate both the clashing colours and patterns but I fucking love this. It’s bordering on absolutely cooked but I adore the candy stripe look on Remi Wolf here. It’s bonkers in the best way possible, from the orange pumps right to the one-gloved hand.

It’s also highly possible I’m just in love with her curls and everything else is making my brain sing.

Brandon Urie

Oh come on Brandon Urie we all expected so much more from you. A man who burst onto the scene in the mid-’00s dressed as a manic ringleader is now just wearing black on black with a leather collar? A damn shame.

Saucy Santana

Material gworrrl Saucy Santana is stunning. It’s giving impossibly-rich socialite wife whose husband just died in strange circumstances but goodness me, she does not know what happened. Ugh, love it.

Chris Olsen

It’s giving Twin Peaks red room. Do we know if this is Chris Olsen or his doppelgänger? Has anyone checked to see if he’s speaking forwards and backwards at the same time and is moving entirely in reverse? Do we live inside a dream here???

Taylor Swift

A surprise showing from Taylor Swift is never going to disappoint and this appearance on the MTV VMAs red carpet is no different. It’s the perfect balance of simple and intricately stunning. Effortless and glamorous. 10s across the board.