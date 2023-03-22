At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s the understatement of the bloody year to say we’re in the midst of a major cozzie livs crisis RN, folks. From renters being forced out of their homes due to increased monthly costs to the fact that I can’t even buy a carton of eggs (!!!) for below $7 anymore. Inflation is truly out here wildin’, baby.

Usually, in times like these, the first thing to go is the little luxuries. To my dismay, this includes things like beauty treatments and expensive hair upkeep. The phenomenon coined by TikTok as “recession brunette” sums it up perfectly. In short, it’s where all the peeps who aren’t natural blondes — but regularly undertake hair treatments to maintain a lighter colour — go back to their roots to low-cost upkeep. And amen, sis. The extra $500 that goes into freshening up ya blonde highlights every second month could go towards a fortnight of rent, and who the hell are we to pass that up in this economy?!

Thankfully, we stumbled across the juicy brand MIIROKO Hair Colour founded by three ex-hairdressers that might just be the secret sauce to giving you the best of both worlds for less than a quarter of the cost.

The female-owned and operated brand offers professional grade colour kits, refills, starter dyes and more for all hair types and shades. You don’t have to be a hairdressing expert to apply one of these bad boys either (thank god, TBH) because the brand offers a free hub full of guides and step-by-step tutorials on how to best use each product to deliver the results you need.

For example, there’s videos on how to cover greys, apply two-toned colour, touch up your regrowth, blend out your highlights (as shown below) as well as go darker at home if a recession brunette is calling your name.

Given you’re ordering online, I know a major barrier to chucking one of these bad boys into your cart is how tough it is to know what shade will suit ya best (and for the love of god, please don’t make your decision based on that awful TikTok hair dye filter). Luckily, MIIROKO recognises this and offers an in-built colour quiz on its site written by hairdressers to find out if colouring your hair at home is right for your hair type/colour. If so, you can then start a colour consult to get a colour recommendation from a hairdresser. Seamless AF, y’all.

Outside of the financial gain ya get from investing in a $60 colour kit, as opposed to a $500 hair appointment, the products are fully vegan and free of harsh chemicals like ammonia, PDD, resorcinol and fragrance. They’re also enriched with conditioning agents like green tea, aloe extract and jojoba oil to ensure your hair gets the TLC it needs for that lush shine. Booyah!

Interested? Start your hair colour journey here, bestie. Ya wallet will thank you for it.