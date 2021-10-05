At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

For those of us who have been enduring a long-ass time in lockdown (NSW and VIC, I’m looking at you), it can have some really weird effects. Obviously there’s the impact on our mental health (everyone’s just feeling shit right now) but it’s also made us kind of forget how to be normal human beings, too.

One element I’ve grappled with is my face and body. It’s been kind of nice not wearing makeup in lockdown, and probably good for my skin to not be slathered in foundation or copping hours of UV rays.

But as we move towards our so-called Freedom Day and also really ramp up the picnic activity, maybe I want to, ah, take the edge off my rather zombie-like facade and dragon-hide skin. I don’t want to pile on the products, I just want some low key gems that will make me look glowy and well rested and not like the strung out, overwhelmed shell of a person that I currently feel.

Because I love you I’ve compiled a list of tried and tested products for your face and skin that will make you start feeling and looking like a normal human again. Behold!

SKINCARE

If you’re got a bit of “maskne” or your lockdown skin is just totally playing up, this cult fave cleansing bar will clear it up, quick-smart.

We all need soothing at the moment, and I’ve found this jack of all trades, natural ingredients skin balm solves almost all of my ailments: dry elbows, chapped lips, dry cuticles, insect bites, random mild face rashes that appear out of nowhere… this hero prod fixes all.

I only recently tried Drunk Elephant’s products and I’m completely obsessed with this facial oil. If your lockdown skin is a little dull and needs TLC, slather a bit of this on as a base and you’ll be all glowy and healthy-looking.

Never before in my life had I ever used a tanning product on my face, but during lockdown I thought “Fuck it? Why not!” I figured since I was stuck at home anyway, no one could see me if I woke up looking like a human tangerine. Anyway, because Bondi Sands know their shit I actually woke up looking sun-kissed and fabulous — this mask does its work while you’re asleep and is enriched with hyaluronic acid for extra hydration, vitamin C to brighten and vitamin E for repair. Winner!

Everyone’s got a body lotion they swear by and this might be my new number one? It’s an oil-cream hybrid but isn’t heavy at all on the skin. It just hydrates really nicely without feeling heavy — and if you’ve got scaly lockdown knees because you’ve only moisturised once since June, this lotion will save you. (There’s also a moisturising oat oil spray I absolutely love).

Speaking of moisturiser, a really easy way to get your glow on is to add a few drops of Tan-Luxe The Body to your lotion and rub it in! Et voila, you’ll wake up looking nicely bronzed.

And speaking of scaly, you might be dry all over thanks to lockdown coinciding with winter. Give yourself a good polish and get rid of all that lockdown baggage/dead skin with this genius product.

Okay yes I definitely am obsessed with Bondi Sands because like I said, they absolutely are the tan lords who know their stuff. I am currently hooked on this product, which is a delightfully-scented foam that your slather on before bed and wake up looking very subtly bronzed. It’s a less hectic option than a full fake tan, and it also hydrates as it does its thing to your lockdown skin.

You might feel a bit like a stormtrooper outta Star Wars when you chuck this on, but these masks actually work for lockdown skin. Just pop it on whichever setting you like (blue light for banishing bacteria, red light for preventing wrinkles and yellow light to detoxify your skin), listen to a podcast or audiobook and let it work its magic. It’s non-invasive and also, you don’t need to keep buying new jars of it, since it’s electronic. Cost-effectiveness: we stan (even better: it’s on sale for $50 off right now!)

MAKEUP

It’s important to ramp up your SPF now that you’re venturing into the harsh light of day after 4374502 days in lockdown. This lovely skin tint from cult clean brand Milk Makeup has SPF 30 and you can roll on as much coverage as you’re after.

Be warned: I adore the brand Trinny London and there’s gonna be a few prods in this round-up. Trinny Woodall just does low-key makeup so well, I can’t help but love her stuff. This multi-tasking beauty is perfect to swipe over your lips and dab on your cheeks when you don’t want to go the full lipstick/blush route. It just gives you that “makeup-free” flush, perfect for your first post-lockdown picnic.

Kind of a no-brainer here — everyone needs a good concealer, and this one (despite being el cheapo) is top fkn tier for lockdown skin.

If you’re feeling nervy about slapping on a bold lip after so long off the lipstick, it might be best to ease back into it with a nude lip. CTZN Cosmetics has a cool function on their site where you can find your perfect nude to suit your skin tone — mine is the lovely pink-nude shade Fez. As a lil’ bonus, the product is a double-ended gloss/lipstick, so it’s two nudes for the price of one!

Another appearance from my gal Trinny, and honestly I just need to pay it forward by telling everyone about this product because it’s my ride or die. If you’re not keen to go the full foundation route just yet, this perfecting cream is the ticket for lockdown skin. It magically matches to your skin tone, evens out redness and dark circles, and make you look all fresh and glowy. I like to team it with a bit of concealer as a base and a bit of blush on top. Et voila, good to go.

I’ve got this blush in the shade Coconut Rum and its bronze, shimmery shade makes it look like I’ve been in Hawaii for a week and not holed up in my Sydney apartment since June. It looks fab dabbed on your cheekbones but also doubles as a nifty little eyeshadow, too. We love a two-for-one bonus product.

Makeup queen Charlotte Tilbury has finally launched her products in Australia at MECCA, and while there’s probably 10 must-have goodies, I personally love this treasure. It has good enough coverage to use solo, but you can also have it underneath as a primer, or mix it in with your foundation to up the glow factor for your lockdown skin.

I really thought I was done with lip glosses and glazes in 2005, but sass queen / all-around legend Tanya Hennessy has proven me wrong with these. They’re not overly sticky (ew) and just add a little something to your no or low-makeup look. The peach is a lovely nude shade and the clear accentuates your natural lip colour with just the right amount of gloss.

Even if I’m doing a no-makeup look, I make sure I swipe a tinted brow gel through my eyebrows. It just pulls my face together and makes me look less unkempt, especially since it’s been a hot minute (read: four months) between professional brow appointments.

I couldn’t close out this yarn without one more recommendation from my fave, Trinny London (I promise they’re not paying me for this, I genuinely love it!). This little magical pot is perfect for smoothing over any imperfections you might have, from wrinkles to that scar you gave yourself from picking at your lockdown skin. If you pop this on before makeup, it evens everything out.

