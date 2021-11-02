Folks, haven’t we got a nice little hump day treat for you! Cult-favourite vitamin brand JSHealth has officially brought out a 4-step skincare system called JSHealth Skin, and hoo-boy it’s going to be good.
Yep, that’s right, after two massive years of research and refinement, the legends over at JSHealth have developed four formulations that’ll suit all skin types. The range consists of a balancing vitamin cleanser, a pro-collagen vitamin serum, a luminous vitamin oil and a probiotic vitamin moisturiser, that are all formulated with JSHealth’s bespoke blend of Vitamin C, Vitamin B5, Marine Polyphenols (Seaweed Extract), Calendula, Vitamin E, Grape Seed Oil and Frankincense (aka the JSH-V7TM).
Each product is designed to support collagen production, strengthen and protect the skin barrier, and minimise the signs of ageing and skin damage. Givvus the glow!
“JSHealth Vitamins Skin collection is a natural extension of what we do best — showing you yet another way to experience the power of vitamins. Our passion for how they can support us internally sparked us to take a dive into the science behind using vitamins topically for skin health and ageing support,” explains founder Jessica Sepel.
“It’s skincare that’s simple to use and understand, yet highly effective. I created this range for myself, my team and my beloved community to take your skin to new heights.”
To celebrate the launch, PTV readers can also score 10% off the JSHealth range by shopping via any of the below links or clicking here.
So, let’s suss out the new range below, shall we?
Shop the JSHealth Skin Range
Step one: Balancing Vitamin Cleanser, $44.99
This creamy cleanser is formulated with soothing botanicals, vitamins and nourishing oils that work to gently purify the skin without compromising its barrier function or leaving the skin feeling tight and dry. Simply apply a few pumps to your fingertips and massage it into the skin in circular motions until it becomes a lather before rinsing.
You can shop the JSHealth Balancing Vitamin Cleanser ($44.99) here.
Step two: Pro-Collagen Vitamin Serum, $74.99
Designed to be used post-cleanse, the Pro-Collagen Serum is said to help improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, skin laxity and uneven skin tone. It’s highly potent that will leave your skin glowing like the sun! It’s loaded with brightening ingredients like Vitamin C and Hyaluronic acid that boosts collagen production while hydrating and brightening the complexion.
You can shop the JSHealth Pro-Collagen Vitamin Serum ($74.99) here.
Step three: Luminous Vitamin Oil, $59.99
The Luminous Vitamin face oil is formulated with Bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative, and is designed to visibly transform your skin, making it appear firmer, smoother, and more radiant than ever. It’s formulated with skin-loving ingredients like marula oil and ceramides that lock in hydration and protect the skin barrier. You’re just a few drops away from a damn good glow.
You can shop the JSHealth Luminous Vitamin Oil ($59.99) here.
Step four: Probiotic Vitamin Moisturiser, $49.99
The Probiotic Vitamin Moisturiser screams summer moisturiser. Why? Because not only is it deeply nourishing and formulated to support the skins microbiome and barrier function, but it’s also super lightweight. Created with ingredients topical probiotics, Calendula, Arnica, Kelp, Lactobacillus Ferment, and protective oils, it strengthens the skin’s barrier and improves overall skin health.
You can shop the JSHealth Probiotic Vitamin Moisturiser ($49.99) here.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Prescription Skincare Is The Lazy Person’s Answer To Glowing Skin Without The Brain Meltdown
-
Can A Vaginal Probiotic Really Cock Block Dudes From Fucking Up Your pH Levels?
-
9 Natural Sleep Remedies To Catch Those Zs Even While The World Burns
-
Nadia Bartel & Three Of Her Mates Have Been Fined $21,808 Total For That Illegal Nosé Party