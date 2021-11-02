At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, haven’t we got a nice little hump day treat for you! Cult-favourite vitamin brand JSHealth has officially brought out a 4-step skincare system called JSHealth Skin, and hoo-boy it’s going to be good.

Yep, that’s right, after two massive years of research and refinement, the legends over at JSHealth have developed four formulations that’ll suit all skin types. The range consists of a balancing vitamin cleanser, a pro-collagen vitamin serum, a luminous vitamin oil and a probiotic vitamin moisturiser, that are all formulated with JSHealth’s bespoke blend of Vitamin C, Vitamin B5, Marine Polyphenols (Seaweed Extract), Calendula, Vitamin E, Grape Seed Oil and Frankincense (aka the JSH-V7TM).

Each product is designed to support collagen production, strengthen and protect the skin barrier, and minimise the signs of ageing and skin damage. Givvus the glow!

“JSHealth Vitamins Skin collection is a natural extension of what we do best — showing you yet another way to experience the power of vitamins. Our passion for how they can support us internally sparked us to take a dive into the science behind using vitamins topically for skin health and ageing support,” explains founder Jessica Sepel.

“It’s skincare that’s simple to use and understand, yet highly effective. I created this range for myself, my team and my beloved community to take your skin to new heights.”

To celebrate the launch, PTV readers can also score 10% off the JSHealth range by shopping via any of the below links or clicking here.

So, let’s suss out the new range below, shall we?

READ MORE Can A Vaginal Probiotic Really Cock Block Dudes From Fucking Up Your pH Levels?

Shop the JSHealth Skin Range