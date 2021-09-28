At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I don’t know about you, but I’m at the age where before I start having sex with someone new, I stop and ask myself, “Is this dude really worth fucking up my vagina’s pH?” I wish I were kidding. One or two nightmarish UTI’s or yeast infections will do that to a person. I’m not saying it’s all their fault, but they sure as hell can throw my vagina (and head) for a loop.

While we can’t do much about the head fuck (apart from recommending therapy), you can do something about your pH health. Cue: Vaginal probiotics.

Vaginal probiotics are similar to your usual probiotic, only geared a little more towards your vagina. You see, our vaginal ecosystem is a delicate balance of hormones, bacteria and acidity levels. When something disrupts those levels — think medications, increased hormone levels, poor immune system and of course, new sexual partners — the good bacteria (Lactobacillus) that lives in your vagina is overtaken, resulting in infections like bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, and urinary tract infections.

Vaginal probiotics are formulated with a range of different good bacteria (like Lactobacillus gasseri (UALg-05), Lactobacillus Plantarum (UALp-05), Lactobacillus reuteri (RC-14) and Lactobacillus rhamnosus (GR-1) if you want to get technical) that all work in different ways to help to populate and maintain the balance of the vaginal ecosystem.

Since the concept of a probiotic for your vagina is still relatively new, evidence for using probiotics for vaginal health is still inconclusive. However, some studies have produced promising results, and experts validate the science behind them. That said, a vaginal probiotic isn’t going to prevent you from getting vaginal infections or having irritation completely; it’s just another layer of defence against them.

Suppose you’re a long-time sufferer of pesky UTIs, BV or yeast infections? There’s no harm in trying a probiotic that can help repopulate your vagina with healthy bacteria and hopefully stave off the frequency of infections.

If you’re keen to try one out before you let old mate destroy your delicate ecosystem, why not try one of the below vaginal probiotics.

JSHealth Vaginal Probiotic ($74.99)

Formulated with a bunch of good bacteria, the JSHealth Vaginal Probiotic is designed to help balance your vagina flora and health. It also contains Cranberry which helps to support urinary tract health and to reduce the occurrence of medically diagnosed cystitis in females, according to the brand. For a full rundown of the benefits, you can check them out here.

Blackmores Probiotics+ Womens Flora Balance 30 Capsules ($24.99)

Blackmores Probiotics+ Womens Flora Balance is formulated with two clinically trialled probiotic strains and 2.3 billion good bacteria to help support good vaginal flora while protecting it against infection.

Swisse Ultibiotic Women’s Flora Probiotic ($23.99)

Each capsule of Swisse’s Ultibiotic Women’s Flora is formulated with two clinically trialled strains (Lactobacillus rhamnosus (GR-1) and Lactobacillus reteri (RC-14)) that are specifically formulated to support healthy vaginal flora.

As with all things medical, it’s always worth having a chat with your GP or gyno first.