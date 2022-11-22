Gymshark’s Slashing Up To 60% Off A Bunch Of Gear If Ya Need A New ’Fit For Ya Hot Girl Walk

I don’t know about you, but 95% of my wardrobe is activewear. No matter how much I wanna be one of those girlies who dresses cute even on the days they work from home, I am the gross girlie who crawls out of bed, rolls into my activewear, hits the gym and stays in it all day. Hence why I’m thrilled that the legends over at Gymshark are having a ‘uuuuge Black Friday sale.
Yup, the fit kings are slashing up to 60% off a whole bunch of gear from now until December 1, and it might just be their best sale yet. You can score shorts, shirts, leggings, joggers, and a whole range of fitness accessories for just a fraction of their RRP.
Time to stock up on all the saucy ‘fits for your hot girl walks.
Shop the Gymshark Black Friday sale below
Gymshark Women’s sale
Training Loose Fit Shorts, $14.50 (usually $45)
Um, sorry, but scoring yourself flattering gym shorts for under $15 bucks is an absolute steal.
Fraction Crop Top, $16 (usually $40)
Add a $16 shirt to match, and you’ve got yourself a ‘fit good enough for a hot girl walk.
Ruched Sports Bra, $25 (usually $50)
Gymshark’s Ruched Sports Bra is lightweight, breathable, comfortable and supportive no matter how you move.
Adapt Animal Seamless Cycling Shorts, $30 (usually $75)
These cute animal print booty shorts were made for everything from brunch to lifting. They’re sweat-wicking, seamless and, most importantly, squat-proof.
Flex Sports Long Sleeve Crop Top, $26 (usually $65)
Winter might be over, but a long sleeve crop is perfect for those early morning workouts that are still a little chillier.
Gymshark Men’s sale
Sport Shorts, $44 (usually $55)
You might wanna stock up on gym shorts while they’re discounted, lord knows it’s better than washing the same pair daily.
Sport Stripe T-Shirt, $18 (usually $45)
Okay, you can’t really pass up $18 for a gym shirt, especially one that’s as breathable as this bad boy!
Critical “7 shorts, $27.50 (usually $55)
If you’re more of a relaxed cotton short kinda guy, we’d suggest adding this part to your cart.
Crest Joggers, $48 (usually $60)
Winter might be over, but don’t tell me you won’t be thanking yourself come June next year when you’ve got these bad boys sitting in your closet.
Keen to check out Gymshark’s Black Friday sale? Head here.
