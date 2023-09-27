Throwing Shade: We’ve Just Found 27 Of The Best Sunglasses Brands You Can Shop RN

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Finding the right pair of sunglasses always feels like a mission, especially when there’s a plethora of them to choose from. I mean, in the few hours it took me to go hunting for the best sunglasses brands you can shop in Australia, I found 27 of ’em. I don’t even think that’s all of them, my fingers just got tired. Can ya blame me?

The good news is that I found everything from sleek sustainable eyewear to retro shapes and shades, as well as some of the most eccentric statement sunnies you’ve ever seen in your life (I’m looking at you, Poppy Lissiman). It’s also worth noting that a lot of the brands we found stock women’s, men’s, unisex and genderless shades, so if you can’t find your dream pair of sunglasses from this bunch, then I’ll be damned.

Anyway, without further ado. Here are 27 sunglasses brands you can shop in Australia.

The Best Sunglasses Brands in Australia

Local Supply Born in Bondi, Local Supply is a 100% BIPOC-owned business that makes sleek, sustainable eyewear that doesn’t cost the earth. Shop Local Supply

Raie Eyewear Raie eyewear was made with the effortless, cool girl in mind. The brand’s newest range offers a laidback modern touch on vintage ’70’s and ’90’s oversized and narrow sunglasses. Shop Raie Eyewear

Pared Eyewear Female-founded, from the beaches of Sydney, Pared Eyewear makes a range of timeless sunglasses in a range of different colourways, styles and frames. Shop Pared Eyewear

Lu Goldie You know that feeling when you top off your look with the perfect pair of sunnies? That’s the feeling Lu Goldie wants you to have every time you wear a pair. Shop Lu Goldie

Poppy Lissiman All the way from WA, Poppy Lissiman is a pretty iconic eyewear brand. It was made for those who love statement sunglasses and aren’t afraid to play with their style choices. Shop Poppy Lissiman

Velvet Canyon Whether you’re dressed to kill or effortlessly undone, Velvet Canyon has a pair of sunnies to match. The Byron Bay brand designs a little of everything from eclectic to classic. Shop Velvet Canyon

Luv Lou Sydney-born label, Luv Lou designs a range of classic, feminine and refined eyewear that is effortlessly cool and affordable. Shop Luv Lou

Vehla Vehla started taking over handbags and heads everywhere a few years ago with its iconic aviator-style frames. Now, the brand has become a staple and one of our go-to’s for shades. Shop Vehla

Zeia Zeia is a unisex eyewear that was founded by a self-confessed sunglasses addict with the dream to offer a range of frames for all budgets. Shop Zeia

Lexxola If you’re after NYC vibes in Aus, Lexxola will give you the little dose of cool, sophistication you need to pull it off. Shop Lexxola

Auór Chasing some functional, refined and quality eyewear? Auór is where you’ll find it. Shop Auór

Sunday Somewhere Without even knowing it, you’ve probably got a pair of Sunday Somewhere’s sunnies saved on Instagram. The brand offers a bougie range of luxe frames in multiple styles and colourways. Shop Sunday Somewhere

Szade Designed in Melbourne, Szade designs slick, on-trend shades from sustainable materials. As far as good-quality sunnies go, these babies are pretty affordable. Shop Szade

Childe Eyewear Inspired by musicians, artists and activists independent Aussie sunnies label, Childe designs and creates superb quality eco eyewear. Shop Childe Eyewear

Epøkhe If you like a classic frame but are looking for a more fresh, modern take, Epokhe is where you’ll find it. It’s a seamless blend of city and surf and has a frame for every face. Shop Epøkhe

AM Eyewear AM Eyewear was established over two decades ago, and has well and truly cemented itself as a must-buy sunnies brand. Each pair is sustainably made using plant-based acetate and comes in a wide range of styles, shapes and colours. Shop AM Eyewear

Ochre Lane You’ve probably already heard of Ochre Lane because of its beautiful swimwear pieces, but did you know they also dabble in sunglasses? The Aussie brand creates quality eyewear with a vintage aesthetic sans the huge price tag. Shop Ochre Lane

Isle of Eden From our Kiwi mates across the ditch comes Isle of Eden, an independent eyewear brand that makes fancy-as-hell frames. Shop Isle of Eden

Oscar & Frank Ooft, Oscar & Frank make some seriously stunning shades. The brand makes everything from timeless square frames to unique shapes and styles. Shop Oscar & Frank

AIRE From clean classics to Y2K-inspired designs, AIRE Shades offers a great range of unisex frames. AIRE sunglasses are made from recycled polycarbonate material, so they’re made for you and the environment. Shop AIRE Shades

Quay Australia Quay has been quietly crushing it for years now, it’s highly likely you either already own a set of Quay shades or have a pair lingering in your cart. Shop Quay Australia

Le Specs Established at the end of the ’70s, Le Specs has been found in handbags and on faces for decades. They make everything from classic frames to unique styles that won’t break the bank. Shop Le Specs

Ray-Ban It wouldn’t be a sunglasses roundup without mentioning Ray-Ban. I feel like almost everyone owns a pair of the classic aviator or round sunnies. They’re timeless and a worthy investment. Shop Ray-Ban

Nanushka You’ve probably already heard of Nanushka because of its timeless fashion pieces, well, the good news is that they make the sunnies to match. Shop Nanushka

Reality Eyewear Hailey and Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Halsey and more celebs are big fans of Aussie label Reality Eyewear, and you’re about to be too. The brand makes a range of super affordable, timeless shades. Shop Reality Eyewear

Linda Farrow Linda Farrow is another celebrity favourite, with famous faces like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Beyonce, Kendall Jenner and Lady Gaga sporting the shades. Shop Linda Farrow

Dmy by Dmy British label Dmy by Dmy has some seriously cool shades, as seen here on fashion It Girl, Matilda Djerf. A pair of retro frames will set you back a few hundred dollarydoos, but they’re worth it. Shop Dmy by Dmy

That just about wraps up our roundup of the best sunglasses brands, but if you’re looking for more of our favourite fashion finds, you can head here.

Image Credit: All images are from the brand’s Instagram pages. Lead images are from Childe’s / AIRE’s Instagrams