Human sunbeam Lizzo has linked up with Aussie eyewear label Quay for a sleek new sunglasses collection. But this isn’t just your average celebrity-launches-accessories-line, because Lizzo and Quay are both committed to doing their bit to help those vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

The high-glam collaboration features eight different styles, from the cat-eye silhouettes to the classic aviators, plus cute as hell chain accessories. The collection is actually pretty affordable, with sunnies priced at $85 or under.

To go hand in hand with the official launch, Quay has also teamed up with hunger relief organisation Feeding America to donate one million meals to those in need. So for every Quay x Lizzo purchase made between May 20 through to May 25, the brand will donate at least 100 meals per purchase. And because Lizzo loves you, there’s currently a “buy one, get one free” deal going around as well.

“Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there,” Lizzo said in a statement. “They’re cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable. Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind. Combine all that with the opportunity to do good with Feeding America and it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Wearing sunnies in iso? Definitely not the weirdest thing I’ve done so far. Actually, it’s probably the norm at this stage.

You can shop the entire collection on the Quay website, right HERE.

