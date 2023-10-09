The Matildas Are About To Hit The Pitch Again So Let’s Get Caught Up On What They’ve Been Up To

It has been seven weeks since the FIFA Women’s World Cup ended and I for one have fallen into a deep stupor reminiscing about the greatest month of my life. While the post-Tillies victory has left me quite frankly depressed AF, I’m feeling positively rejuvenated by the fact that our girls will be heading back to the pitch in just a few short weeks.

Come October 26, the Matildas will be going head-to-head against Iran in the first match up in the 2024 Olympics Asia qualifying round. They follow up their first game with matches against Phillipines (October 29) and Chinese Taipei (November 1), so you best believe it’ll be a veritable feast of boot-scootin’ activity from our footy heroes in the not too distant future. Hoo-fucken-ray!

In the months since the Matildas’ FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign came to an end – with a bloody awesome fourth place – some of the star players have been continuing to make waves around the globe. Jumping off from igniting a nation with a passion for sportz like we haven’t seen since Steven Bradbury took gold at the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, the Tillies have been spreading their talent far and wide. Let’s take a look at what our gals have been up to.

Mackenzie Arnold

After gaining the nickname “Brick Wall” for her gravity defying efforts as goalkeeper, Mackenzie Arnold has returned to her post on the West Ham F.C team and she’s secured an incredible title. The 29-year-old from the Gold Coast has officially been named as the captain for the 2023/2024 season and we could not be more proud.

Ellie Carpenter

Like the true sports powerhouse that she is, Ellie Carpenter pivoted from the FIFA Women’s World Cup chaos and dipped straight back into her club fixture playing for Olympique Lyonnais. In a match against Paris Saint-Germain, Ellie and her teammates were victorious in winning the 2023 Trophée des Champions.

Steph Catley

It’s hard to believe that one of our most impressive and reliable key players is just a humble girl from Melbourne. In fact Steph Catley is so down to earth she didn’t dare correct British TV producers when they approached her to give her thoughts in a vox pop as a “St Albans local”. Yes she’s a St Albans local but she’s also one of the world’s best footballers, thank you very much! When she’s not been cruising the streets of her local neighbourhood she has been absolutely killing it playing for Arsenal.

Here is a clip of Arsenal defender and World Cup semi-finalist Steph Catley, aka St Albans local, being asked what she would do if she won £100k in Lorraine’s latest competition 😂



Shown on ITV this morning…



Absolutely love it @stephcatley 😂 pic.twitter.com/YJ6voJLDxG — Emillia Hawkins (@Millie_Hawkins9) October 3, 2023

Kyra Cooney-Cross

At just 21-years-old, Kyra Cooney-Cross had the whole world sitting up and paying attention after her incredible performance throughout the World Cup as one of our midfielders. Her talent certainly did not go unnoticed and just a few weeks after the Tillies hung up their boots she got the call from Arsenal to join the team. I truly love to see our ladies signing those contracts – let’s go!

Caitlin Foord

Over the weekend Caitlin Foord and her Arsenal teammates (hi Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross) broke a major crowd attendance record. 54,115 fans came along to Emirates Stadium to watch them play against Liverpool. I’m just going to file this and bring it out whenever someone questions female sports and the ability to draw crowds.

Mary Fowler

Mary Fowler looked sharp as a tack when she kicked off her season with Manchester City this month. The 20-year-old is one of our most promising young stars and is already shaking up the international scene. We see big things in the future from Ms Fowler.

Katrina Gorry

Returning to Sweden to play for her club Vittsjo GIK, Katrina Gorry is undoubtedly playing the best football of her career. This point was underlined when she scored an absolute screamer playing against Uppsala back in September. It was truly glorious.

Clare Hunt

Oop yet another Matilda making moves overseas! Defender Clare Hunt has officially signed with the Paris Saint-Germain club after rumours had been flying for weeks. The 24-year-old has been a key player in the local Aussie A-League fixture but for now it’s time to let her spread her wings and say au revoir!

Sam Kerr

How do we even begin to pay respect to our presidentè Sam Kerr? Since her run as captain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Sammy has been proving why she is one of the best sports stars this country has ever produced. She has been nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award, she’s back on the field playing for Chelsea, oh and she’s now the voice of a new Meta AI chatbot. All in a days work.

Hayley Raso

This little firecracker from the Gold Coast has taken her deft touch to the streets of Spain after signing with Real Madrid earlier this year. Hayley Raso has made her first start with the team and she’s scored a Ballon d’Or nomination alongside her Tillies teammate, Sam Kerr. Look at our girls go.