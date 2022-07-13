The Queensland Maroons have taken home the silverware in the NRL State Of Origin after a tense deciding game at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Despite a ruthless match-up between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons which saw three players cop toe-curling crunches in the first five minutes, the Maroons clinched the game to take out the title this year, prevailing 22-12.

READ MORE It Pains Us To Say It But Dom Perrottet's Gladys Berejiklian State Of Origin Shitpost Is Funny

Queensland’s Selwyn Cobbo was sidelined from the game in the third minute after a nasty knock laid him out flat and nearly taken from the ground on a stretcher.

The Maroons nabbed the first try early in the first half and NSW quickly replied with a try and conversion of their own. The true highlight of the first half was from NSW’s Matt Burton who bombed a kick so high I reckon it came back with snow on it.

NRL on NINE has obtained exclusive vision of Matt Burton's bomb tonight entering deep space. 👨‍🚀



🖥️ The Decider | Exclusive, Live and Free on Channel 9 and 9Now.#Origin #NRL pic.twitter.com/KHs0bDqBA6 — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) July 13, 2022

Burton’s sparkle was quickly snuffed when he was sin-binned in the 42nd minute alongside Qld’s Matt Gagai for punching on in the middle of the ground.

Ben Hunt scored the final try for Qld to clinch the game and the series for the state side.

A well and truly deserved win for the Maroons — one of the greatest underdog victories in State of Origin history.