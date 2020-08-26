Nick Kyrgios has served aces at Novak Djokovic on Twitter once again, this time reminding everyone that although he may have gone the whole year unbeaten, Djokovic definitely did bail on his catastrophic Adriatic tour in June.

“Hell of a tennis player. May go unbeaten in 2020,” Kygrios said in the tweet.

“Unfortunately when he was supposed to show some leadership and humility he went missing.”

Hell of a tennis player. May go unbeaten in 2020, can’t take that away from him. Unfortunately when he was supposed to show some leadership and humility he went missing. Majority would say he has taken an L regardless. https://t.co/UjZ9LbHTj3 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 26, 2020

Oof, that’s some top speed serve that’s ripped straight through the back fence, there.

If you can’t remember back to June (it’s been a year, I know) Kyrgios is referring to the Adria Tour that Djokovic co-created, and then absolutely ghosted on when several players tested positive for coronavirus in Serbia. Inlcuding himself and his wife, Jelena Dokovic. A big ol’ yikes, especially when footage emerged of Djokovic and others dancing shirtless and sweaty in a club surfaced online.

Oh and then, Djokovic turned around and said the anger and backlash surrounding his truly baffling tour in the midst of a pandemic was nothing short of a “witch hunt”. The mind boggles, honestly.

Though some fans have replied worriedly that Djokovic might be living rent-free in Kyrgios’ head this year (which is fair but also he makes it so easy to take potshots), others are relieved that the GOAT has returned to his no-bullshit throne.

I’d much rather be @NickKyrgios undefeated on twitter over @DjokerNole undefeated on the court for 2020 ???? — Jayson Di Sebastiano (@jaydiseb) August 26, 2020

Great job today Novak, glad to see the GOAT is back. — Greg (@HotBoyNY1) August 26, 2020

Don’t ever change, Nick, and please don’t EVER leave Twitter.