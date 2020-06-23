Thanks for signing up!

Novak Djokovic, the world’s #1 ranked men’s tennis player, has tested positive for coronavirus after leading a heavily criticised and unsanctioned tennis tournament in southern Europe.

Taking to social media, Djokovic said he and his wife, Jelena Dokovic, tested positive for the virus in Belgrade, Serbia, after abandoning the Adria Tour.

“I am so deeply sorry our tournament caused harm,” the 2020 Australian Open winner said.

“Everything the organizers and I did the past month, we did with pure intentions.”

Tennis stars Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric, who appeared at Adria Tour events, are among several members of Djokovic’s inner circle who have also tested positive for the virus.

The Serbian star said he believed the Adria Tour would “unite” sports fans across the continent, but admitted “We were wrong and it was too soon.”

While major tennis events like Wimbledon have been postponed due to the pandemic, stars on the Adria Tour were condemned for not following social distancing guidelines, and for permitting fans to attend matches.

Taking to Twitter, Australian gun Nick Kyrgios highlighted a recent video which appears to show Djokovic and other high-profile players partying topless in a Serbian nightclub.

“Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’,” Kyrgios said.

“This takes the cake.”

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid – 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

Earlier, Kyrgios had labelled the Adria Tour a “boneheaded” decision.

“This IS NOT A JOKE,” he wrote.