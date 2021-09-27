Mere weeks after the Nadia Bartel drama emerged, it now appears two Melbourne Storm players have been caught up in their own white powder drama.

According to The Courier Mail, the NRL is investigating two Melbourne Storm players over mobile phone footage which shows a group of people in a hotel room with what looks like white powder on the table.

Nine News journalist Danny Wielder reports that the “NRL Integirty Unit are aware” of the video. Aside from the players under investigation, there’s also concern over other individuals who were in the room at the time. It’s alleged there were at least six people in attendance.

“Having seen the video it’s not a great look,” Weidler said.

“Another concern is they have been betrayed by people in the room with them.”

This comes just after Melbourne’s preliminary finals loss to the Penrith Panthers on Saturday (10 – 6).

