As the tennis world descends upon Australia this month, a bunch of big names have begun pledging their own donations in support of those affected by the ongoing bushfires. Maria Sharapova (’08 Oz Open champ) and Novak Djokovic (7-time winner) are two of the latest legends to donate, after Sharapova asked Djokovic to match her $25k pledge.

“The month of January in Australia has been my home for the past 15 years. Watching the fires destroy the lands, it’s beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply heart-breaking,” Sharapova tweeted yesterday, before extending the challenge to the current ATP world number 2, alongside the hashtag #letsallcometogether.

The month of January in Australia has been my ???? for the past 15 years. Watching the fires destroy the lands, it’s beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply????. I would like to begin my donation at 25K. @DjokerNole, would you match my donation????????? #letsallcometogether — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 5, 2020

“We stand by you, Australia,” Djokovic agreed, in what could hopefully be the beginning of an inspired $25k trend.

Yes, @MariaSharapova I would like to match your $25k donation to double the aid sent to these communities. We stand by you, #Australia. ???????? https://t.co/wiUZHzg9cz — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 6, 2020

This latest round of offerings follows Nick Kyrgios’ recent pledge to donate $200 for every ace this summer. Top names such as Samantha Stosur, Karolina Pliskova, Alex De Minaur, Storm Sanders, John Millman and John Peers subsequently followed suit.

Some other players have gotten rather creative in the quest to do their bit, with Simona Halep promising to donate $200 every time she yells at coach Darren Cahill and Alizé Cornet pledging “$50 for every drop shot winner.” How good.

Major fundraising efforts will take place over the entirety of the Australian tennis season, including Australian Open’s Rally For Relief, which will take place at Rod Laver Arena on January 15.