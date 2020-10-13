Thanks for signing up!

Tributes are flowing for AFLW player Jacinda Barclay, who died earlier this week age 29.

The GWS Giants key forward is being remembered as a “fearless leader”, a “naturally talented multi-sport athlete”, and an “all-round badass person”.

She was an inaugural member of the GWS Giants AFLW team, playing 23 matches across four seasons. Her sporting prowess extended beyond the AFLW – she played in the Australian women’s baseball team in five World Cups, and even won a championship playing quarterback in America’s Legends Football League.

Before her first AFLW game in 2016, she was described as “the Sonny Bill Williams” of women’s sport, who when she had a crack at anything, turned it into gold.

GWS chief executive David Matthews said the club was devastated.

“Jacinda was a much-loved member of the Giants family and we are all devastated by her passing,” he said in a statement.

“Jacinda gave up a great deal to follow her sporting dreams around the world and we are grateful that she called our club home for four years.

“As an inaugural Giants AFLW player, Jacinda was a vital part of our club. More than that though, Jacinda’s spirit and infectious personality made her a popular and unforgettable member of the Giants family. She will always be a part of our club.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Jacinda’s family and friends during this extremely tough time.”

Barclay’s former teammate at the Chicago Bliss American football team, Steph Mur, said the athlete “lived a life that most people could only imagine”.

“She was an elite multi-sport athlete constantly shredding boundaries around the world,” Mur said on Instagram.

“She was every coach and players’ dream- a fearless leader full of positivity, vast knowledge, eagerness to grow, & dedication to every team member. More importantly, she was an all-around badass person.

“I feel honoured to have played alongside you & more importantly to have known your beautiful energy & bubbly, comedic personality. Your brightness will never stop shining in our hearts. Rest easy Cinda!”

GWS player Phoebe Monahan paid tribute to her former teammate on Instagram.

“You’re that larger than life, one of a kind friend,” Monahan wrote. “Rest easy now beautiful girl.”

