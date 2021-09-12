Aussie legend Dylan Alcott has become the first ever male tennis player in any discipline to win the Golden Slam, after taking out the US Open Quad overnight.

The Golden Slam is the coveted combo of all four major championships – the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open – plus Gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, all in the same year.

Alcott secured his Golden Slam after defeating Dutch wheelchair tennis player Niels Vink in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2.

“I can’t believe I just won the Golden Slam,” the Aussie said after his historic win.

“I used to hate myself so much, I hated my disability, I didn’t even want to be here any more. I found tennis and it changed and saved my life.

“Now I’ve become the only male ever in any form of tennis to win the Golden Slam, which is pretty cool.”

The only other players to have ever nabbed a Golden Slam are former German star Steffi Graf and Dutch wheelchair player Diede de Groot, who also captured her Golden Slam at this year’s US Open.

Incredible. Two historic Golden Slams were captured today in New York by Diede de Groot & Dylan Alcott. pic.twitter.com/omaoGTyWgw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

Alcott added: “Thanks for making a young, fat disabled kid with a really bad haircut, thanks for making his dreams come true because I can’t believe that I just did it.”

After his win, Alcott hung around to watch the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

He soon quickly went viral for celebrating in the most Aussie way possible: downing a beer out of his US Open trophy during that match.

.@DylanAlcott chugging a beer out of his #USOpen trophy is an absolute MOOD ???? pic.twitter.com/YCFJr4GTTj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

“I saw I got a smile from Novak and Medvedev, which was nice,” Alcott said at the presser afterwards.

“I wouldn’t want to be a beer in New York tonight, because you’re going to get destroyed. That’s for sure.”

Two words: King shit.